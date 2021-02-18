Richmond baker Keya Wingfield will be on Food Network's 'Spring Baking Championship'; also opening new bake shop

Although she can’t disclose much about the show or how far she advanced, she did say that what she made on the show also reflected those roots and her training.

In the pre-heat on the first show, participants were asked to create farm stand breakfast treats, while the main heat tested their cake and dessert skills with items that showcased “spring’s happy, dancing cows,” according to a written statement about the first episode.

“Everything I made on the show was me, 100%,” she said. “Whatever you see on my Instagram is what I put on my plate — it’s my heart on there.”

The show was filmed in Los Angeles, so going out there last fall meant being contained in a “COVID bubble.” Participants quarantined together for as long as they remained on the show. Wingfield got the OK from doctors before accepting the opportunity.

“The measures taken to protect everyone were incredible, so I felt very safe in taking this opportunity,” she said, adding that being pregnant really didn’t give her pause about whether to do it.

“I worked my whole life like this,” she said. “I feel like I’m just kind of built for this.”