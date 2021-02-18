Richmond baker Keya Wingfield will be on Food Network's 'Spring Baking Championship'; also opening new bake shop

Keya Wingfield joked that there must be some connection between pregnancy and her relationship with the Food Network — she’s been pregnant twice, and during each of those times, she’s been contacted by the network about being a candidate on one of its shows.
Second time’s the charm, however.
Wingfield, owner of Richmond-based Candy Valley Cake Co., will be among 11 bakers competing for baking glory and $25,000 on the network’s “Spring Baking Championship,” which premieres at 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
By phone recently, Wingfield shared that she’s had a lot on her plate — pun intended.
In addition to the birth of her second child, the company, which opened in 2010, is going through a rebranding, Wingfield said. Candy Valley will soon become Keya & Co. Baking, and it’ll also get new digs, moving from Lafayette Street in the West End to the outskirts of Scott’s Addition, at 3310 Rosedale Ave.
Wingfield said she’s expanded her product line, which now includes the cake pops she’s known for as well as custom desserts, cookies, dessert boxes and more, both for individuals, events and corporate orders. Wingfield said she’s also developing a food line that reflects her Indian heritage.
“As a woman of color, I’m trying to bring my culture into everything I do — that’s just who I am,” she said, though she acknowledges it’s been a challenge to find the courage to do that. “My roots are Indian, my training is Virginian [and] I’m combining the two at all times.”
Although she can’t disclose much about the show or how far she advanced, she did say that what she made on the show also reflected those roots and her training.
In the pre-heat on the first show, participants were asked to create farm stand breakfast treats, while the main heat tested their cake and dessert skills with items that showcased “spring’s happy, dancing cows,” according to a written statement about the first episode.
“Everything I made on the show was me, 100%,” she said. “Whatever you see on my Instagram is what I put on my plate — it’s my heart on there.”
The show was filmed in Los Angeles, so going out there last fall meant being contained in a “COVID bubble.” Participants quarantined together for as long as they remained on the show. Wingfield got the OK from doctors before accepting the opportunity.
“The measures taken to protect everyone were incredible, so I felt very safe in taking this opportunity,” she said, adding that being pregnant really didn’t give her pause about whether to do it.
“I worked my whole life like this,” she said. “I feel like I’m just kind of built for this.”
Looking back, Wingfield said she was grateful for the opportunity, both for the national exposure for her business and for the personal growth that came from it.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she said. “The challenge of baking in that setting really tests you, and it introduces you to yourself and the things you can do — it was quite revealing.”
Being on the show also meant leaving her toddler daughter.
“I did it for her, to show her what women can do [and] the things we’re capable of,” Wingfield said. “I hope she’ll see that one day.”
