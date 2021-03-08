Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is back for its 4th year this week

More than 60 local restaurants and food trucks are on tap to participate in this year’s Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, which is back for its fourth year, March 7-14.

The week kicked off March 7 with Mobile Soul Sunday, a food truck event, and wraps up Sunday, March 14, with Stick A Fork In It! - a virtual event this year. During the week, there are other virtual events, too, including Notoriously Biggie Appreciation Day with the Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B & Kelli Lemon - via Twitch on Tuesday; Art for the Soul - Virtual Paint & Sip with Justin Q on Wednesday; Red or White? Virtual Wine Tasting with RichWine on Thursday. The events are all 7 to 9 p.m. and details and ticket information - plus the full list of participating restaurants this year - can be found at rbre365.com.