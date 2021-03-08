Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is back for its 4th year this week

More than 60 local restaurants and food trucks are on tap to participate in this year’s Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, which is back for its fourth year, March 7-14.
The annual week-long event is dedicated to supporting Richmond’s black-owned restaurants, food truck/cart operators, and chefs in Richmond and the surrounding counties to promote and encourage diversity in Richmond’s food scene.
Participating restaurants will feature menu specials as well as live music, themed nights and other events.
This year’s restaurant lineup includes Brewer’s Cafe, Chef MaMuSu’s Africanne on Main, Inner City Blues, Ipanema Cafe, Big Herm's Soul Taco, Southern Kitchen, Lillie Pearl, Jew Fro, Croaker’s Spot, Nutty Butter and more.
The week kicked off March 7 with Mobile Soul Sunday, a food truck event, and wraps up Sunday, March 14, with Stick A Fork In It! - a virtual event this year. During the week, there are other virtual events, too, including Notoriously Biggie Appreciation Day with the Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B & Kelli Lemon - via Twitch on Tuesday; Art for the Soul - Virtual Paint & Sip with Justin Q on Wednesday; Red or White? Virtual Wine Tasting with RichWine on Thursday. The events are all 7 to 9 p.m. and details and ticket information - plus the full list of participating restaurants this year - can be found at rbre365.com.