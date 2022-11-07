Richmond chef among 3 Virginia chefs to compete on HBO Max show 'The Big Brunch'

Antwon Brinson has a pretty good relationship with brunch already. With three young boys to feed, including one who’s on a French toast kick, brunchtime foods are a household staple. But the Charlottesville chef’s relationship with this popular weekend pastime is only slated to get better — maybe even hundreds of thousands of dollars better.

Brinson and two other Virginia chefs, Daniel Harthausen and Kip Poole, are among the 10 contestants on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch,” a new cooking competition series produced by “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy.

Over the course of eight episodes, premiering on Thursday, the chefs will compete in brunch-themed challenges — judged by Levy himself, chef and food media personality Sohla El-Waylly, and restaurateur Will Guidara — for a grand prize of $300,000.

******

Levy went with the brunch theme for a reason. “Brunch is the ultimate connector,” he explained on the show’s trailer, “the perfect convergence of food, comfort, and friendship.”

Beyond the bottomless mimosas, it’s a meal that reliably brings people together — families, friends, colleagues, long-lost acquaintances. And what better way to showcase such a community-minded meal than by featuring a group of community-minded chefs?

“Dan Levy did a phenomenal job with his team in selecting the individuals for the show,” said Brinson, whose organization, Culinary Concepts AB, empowers aspiring culinarians, from high schoolers to former inmates, by teaching them skills they need to thrive in the restaurant industry. “The common thread between each individual is that we all deeply care about our communities and creating a positive change in our industry.”

Poole is an educator as well. The Norfolk resident not only works as executive chef of Virginia Beach City Public Schools but also runs The CROP Foundation, a nonprofit that provides educational and employment opportunities, including scholarships, to students interested in gastronomy and agriculture.

Harthausen educates the local community in other ways, through meaningful explorations of his own Korean and Japanese heritage.

The 27-year-old’s Young Mother popup, which plays to sold-out crowds in Richmond, tells a compelling culinary story of the Korean diaspora in Japan, while uncovering connections between the food traditions of these two countries. Displaced identity and cultural transformation both find their place so beautifully on the plate.

Most chefs applied to be on the show once they heard about it. In Harthausen’s case, a casting director personally pinged him on Instagram, in response to one of his posts about Young Mother. At first, he thought it was fake.

When Harthausen began speaking with the show’s production team, he was struck by how genuinely interested they were in the story behind his cooking and its impact on the community. He knew right away, this was going to be a different kind of show — and one he very much wanted to be a part of.

******

The casting call for the show began last fall. Several rounds of phone and video interviews with producers on the West Coast followed, including a 30-minute cooking audition via Zoom. Then months of radio silence. It wasn’t until the beginning of this year that the chefs finally found out they made the cut.

The fated call for Harthausen came in the middle of a busy bar shift at Adarra. He was so preoccupied with work that he didn’t fully process the news until he got home later that night.

The whole situation felt “a little surreal,” he said. In fact, it only became real once producers began making arrangements for the chefs to fly out to Hollywood.

During filming, their lives were totally upended. They blocked off their schedules for the month of March. They quarantined in their hotel rooms, for COVID reasons, a week before the cameras even started rolling. And in between shooting, they subsisted on delivery food and room service and were told to refrain from hanging out with the other contestants and from mentioning to folks back home what they were up to.

When they weren’t holed up at the hotel, the chefs were ferried onto the set, where they’d start filming as early as 6 in the morning, until as late as 10 p.m.

“Once I got home, I just passed out,” Harthausen said.

Brinson, who hadn’t worked in a professional restaurant kitchen for over 4 ½ years, said the long, intense days reminded him of “being a chef in the kitchen” again — which, he admitted, was nerve-wracking but also energizing.

The chefs, on the show, were encouraged to put their own creative spin on every brunch-themed challenge. Harthausen naturally looked to the traditional breakfast foods of Korean and Japanese cuisine for inspiration.

“Breakfast is a very traditional thing” in both cultures, he said. “And there’s specific dishes that each culture cooks ... that have a lot of meaning in my life.”

******

Despite this being a cooking competition, the on-set culture was always affirming and positive.

“It didn’t feel like a ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ so to speak,” said Brinson, referring to the Gordon Ramsay show where competitors are famously browbeaten and brought to tears. Among the chefs, there was “a lot of empathy, a lot of support, and just a lot of pouring into each other,” which was “uniquely different than anything that I would ever expect from a show.”

Turns out, when you get a bunch of like-minded individuals together, united by the common goal of bettering their communities through food, the end result isn’t cutthroat competition, it’s human connection. Harthausen said that, instead of seeing themselves as pitted against one another, he and his fellow culinary changemakers were as eager to share their own stories as they were to amplify one another’s stories.

“Just like what I’m trying to do in my local community, nine other people are trying to do in their local community in completely different ways,” the Young Mother chef said. “Seeing that, for me, was a very motivational thing.” It was “life changing,” he added, to meet so many kindred spirits, who Harthausen now considers “very close friends, even family.”

Brinson agreed. “Being able to come together with so many creatives that are just trying to find a way to make their community a better place,” he said, “it’s one of the most inspiring things that I’ve done in a very long time.”

******

In growing anticipation of the show’s premiere, Brinson has already booked a 180-person theater venue in Charlottesville for a communitywide watch party and panel discussion.

As for Harthausen, he’s got a much smaller-scale gathering in mind for midnight after work — a group of buddies, some choice bottles of wine, a few cheese boards and a television screen.

Still, he confessed, “I’d be lying if I said it’s not an exciting thing to be on a TV show.”