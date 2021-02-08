Richmond chef Brittanny Anderson will be on this season of 'Top Chef'

The latest season of Bravo's competitive cooking show "Top Chef" will premiere April 1- and local viewers will spy a family face: Richmond chef Brittanny Anderson.

The chef and co-owner of Richmond restaurants Metzger Bar & Butchery in Church Hill, Brenner Pass in Scott's Addition, and most recently Black Lodge is one of 15 chefs who will appear on the show, which was filmed in Portland, Ore. last year, during the pandemic.

And there's no doubt given the show's familiar judges - Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons - that the overall impact of the pandemic on the independent restaurant industry will be at least mention on the new season.

"Brittanny opened Metzger, which focuses on German-influenced dishes with an emphasis on seasonal and sustainable ingredients. She strives to transform classic cuisine with modern presentation and local ingredients. With the success of Metzger, both locally and nationally, Brittanny has expanded her brand with a second chef-driven modern European restaurant, a seafood distribution business, a curated cheese company, coffee shop, and bar. She currently lives outside of Richmond, with her husband, Kjell, and their dog and two cats," reads Anderson's bio on the Bravo site.

Anderson is also a two-time James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

Season 18 kicks off with "two weeks of supersized premieres, the first being on Thursday, April 1 from 8-9:15 p.m."