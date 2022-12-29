Richmond dining all stars of 2022: Leah Branch, Daniel Harthausen, Megan Lee Hopkins and more

Restaurant lists are well and good. In a pinch, particularly when traveling somewhere new, I rely on them, too. But if we’re being honest, I don’t see how one conceivably condenses a full universe of dining experiences down to a chosen few.

For that matter, in compiling these lists — which, frankly, say more about our food culture’s inherent biases (and personal tastes, especially those of bloviating food critics) — do we unwittingly essentialize about the qualities that make a great restaurant or what even qualifies as one?

Not to mention, noteworthy restaurants may come and go. But the notable people behind them persist. I’m talking about folks such as local chef Daniel Harthausen, whom Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame recently called a “f-ing star.”

The future of the food scene depends on these fine folks — their creativity, their skill, their passion. Without their voices, there would be no “Richmond dining” of which to speak. So why not celebrate them? The movers and shakers of the industry. The entrepreneurs and innovators. The artisans and visionaries. The educators and changemakers. The f-ing stars.

My list is, by no means, exhaustive. There is far too much talent in the River City, and not enough column space to contain it all. But if I had to pick a bunch of MVPs from this past year — the individuals who took us to the highest of culinary heights, challenged us to think (and eat) most differently, and pushed our food game the furthest — this would be it. The dream team, if you will.

Leah Branch

It’s a new season at The Roosevelt. And Leah Branch is the force of nature responsible for it.

Branch didn’t just usher in a breath of fresh air when she took over the kitchen in spring 2022. She also changed an entire ecosystem, heralding another exciting era for this revered Church Hill institution. The first Black, first female chef at the helm, Branch has finally broken a long, uninterrupted chain of white male executive chefs.

Owners Kendra Feather and Mark Herndon brought Branch aboard after docking the boat last winter to shake off some cobwebs and spruce up the dining room. The neighborhood restaurant retains the classic Southern charm we know and love, but Branch has taken it upon herself to steer the menu in a boldly different direction. Her latest menu dives deep into the Louisiana bayou, then paddles back around to the French Quarter. Think: fried gator piccata and duck confit gumbo.

Daniel Harthausen

Daniel Harthausen’s culinary exploration of his Korean and Japanese identity took us all on an inspiring journey this past year. And what a wild ride it was, from his buzzworthy Young Mother pop-ups (and their secret alter ego, aka “Bad Name”) to his incredible victory on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch” in November.

The 27-year-old chef has found a special place in our hearts and minds. Hopefully soon, he’ll find a home for Young Mother as well.

If all goes to plan, 2023 stands to be an even bigger year for Harthausen, whose vision is to open a 40-seat restaurant with a smaller backroom that doubles as a sushi omakase bar and pop-up incubator. The anticipation is already killing me. I think I speak for everyone when I ask: Daniel, when can we get a taste of your famous dduk-gnocchi fries?

Megan Lee Hopkins and Ben Burakoff

Megan Lee Hopkins’ cave à manger in the Fan Celladora, which opened at the beginning of 2022, has altered our conception of what a restaurant in this city can look like. This is a testament to how evolved Richmond’s dining scene is — that our whole definition of “dining” has evolved along with it.

Unusual in scale and approach, with fewer than 14 seats and a galley kitchen that must take considerable acrobatic skill to maneuver, Celladora paints a staggeringly intimate portrait of natural wine, framed by chef Ben Burakoff’s whimsical food offerings. Like the wine, Burakoff’s dishes, some of the finest I sampled all year, unfold through poignant expressions of natural flavor that reflect little human intervention.

Hamidullah Noori

Who better understands the plight of refugees than a refugee himself? Hamidullah Noori’s father, uncle and cousin were killed by the Taliban back home in Afghanistan. It was an act of grace that saved Noori and allowed him to open The Mantu, a modern Afghan restaurant, four years after he arrived in Virginia.

So, when the chef saw the grave humanitarian crisis taking shape after the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, he made it his mission to extend that grace to the tens of thousands of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees fleeing to the United States.

At his Carytown restaurant The Mantu and newly opened market out in Henrico County, Noori and his staff, most of whom are also refugees, regularly prepare hot meals and freshly baked breads for refugee families and others in need in the Richmond community and raise funds ($36,000 to date) in support of refugee relief efforts and resettlement services.

David Hunsaker and Jason Tesauro

Village Garden’s David Hunsaker and Barboursville Vineyards’ chief sommelier Jason Tesauro — the Blues Brothers of Richmond dining — sure do know how to entertain and educate the dining public on the bounty of central Virginia soil, its lush vineyards and abundant fields of heirloom fruit.

The charismatic gents, this past tomato season, took their show on the road to more than 20 local restaurants as part of their “Summer Supper Somm” dinner series, followed by several chile-inspired wine dinners across town. They enlisted luminous chefs, such as Lehja’s Sunny Baweja and Joe Sparatta at Heritage, to highlight produce grown with love by Hunsaker and his partner, Barbara Hollingsworth. And if that weren’t enough, their tomato- and chile-themed jubilees, staged at Hunsaker’s Hanover County farm, were two of the showstopping-est food events in 2022, complete with wine sabering and fire dancing.

Mike Lindsey

Move over, Danny Meyer. Mike Lindsey is making waves of his own as a restaurateur. Opening a new restaurant, let alone four in a single year, is tough work. But the Lindsey Food Group, one of the few Black-owned restaurant groups in the city, has magically done it — twice in March, then in May and again in October. Lindsey and his team now operate seven restaurants in the area, including his flagship Lillie Pearl, Jubilee in the Manchester neighborhood and ML Steak in downtown Richmond.

Successful as he’s been, Lindsey refuses to prioritize profit over people. The once temper-prone chef, who says he had a change of heart after a trusted colleague called him out on his behavior, knows firsthand what a toxic environment restaurants can be and vows not to repeat the cycle at any of his places.

Now an outspoken advocate for industrywide change, he’s committed to mentoring and developing his employees professionally, paying them livable wages, letting them work reasonable hours, giving them sick days and vacation time, and ensuring they’re protected by zero-tolerance workplace harassment policies. Change starts at the top, and Lindsey is leading by example.

Laine Myers

No one but Laine Myers can make nerding out over noodles feel cool. The pastaiolo prodigy and proudly queer chef, whose career I’ve followed with great interest since her time at Nota Bene, has been hard at work introducing us to fresh pastas of infinite shapes, sizes and personalities. Their detailing exquisite, Myers’ creations even appear to defy the laws of reality: 100-page reams of lasagna? Tiny witch’s hats of cappellacci? Finely etched tiles of ravioli? Pyramidal pouches of fiocchetti?

Her seasonal pasta concept, Oro, was originally slated as one of the vendors at the Hatch Local food hall, but plans fell through. Turns out, that was a blessing in disguise. Myers, in pivoting to retail sales at local farmers markets, has given mediocre home cooks like me unprecedented access to her pasta-making expertise. Her weekly selections of small-batch pastas (and biweekly pasta CSA), which come with a tutorial on how best to prepare and enjoy them, were undoubtedly the best thing to hit the farmers market circuit in 2022.

Justin Ross

Just be glad that food recipes are rarely patentable. Justin Ross may not have invented “The Cronut,” a title that rightfully belongs to NYC pastry king Dominique Ansel, but the JC Desserts owner, a gifted pastry chef and chocolatier, definitely improved upon it, by rolling out his version of the croissant-doughnut in June.

No disrespect to Ansel (whose confections I’ve waited in line for and who even designed my wedding cake), but Ross’ deep-fried portmanteau of laminated pastry, in glaze-dripped or sugar-dusted form, is better than the original. And although not exactly a purebred doughnut, it’s the best doughnut offering in the city since Yoder’s left the competition. Ansel fanboys and doughnut purists can @ me all they want, but I said what I said.

Keya Wingfield

If Keya Wingfield’s first name, pronounced KAY-ah (not KEE-ah like the car), isn’t yet a household one for you, well then, it should be. Wingfield famously won the 2021 season of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship.” Since then, she’s been building her “Keya & Co.” brand into an empire — and boy, does the gal have some hustle!

The immigrant chef’s signature Bombay Chips, which she launched the end of 2021, were named by Garden & Gun as a semifinalist in 2022’s “Made in the South” Awards. Her bold, masala-spiced crisps have also found their way onto prominent shelves and menus at places such as Celladora, Ellwood Thompson’s and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. All signs point to Wingfield being well on her way to becoming the next Indian Martha Stewart.

Steve Yang

You could say that Steve Yang is an industry unicorn. Asians are among the most underrepresented in the country’s bar and beverage biz, comprising only 2% of bartenders. And Yang is no ordinary bartender, either. The guy stands at the tipple-top of Richmond’s stiff cocktail competition.

Yang has raised the bar, having been named by the United States Bartenders’ Guild as a finalist for 2022 Bartender of the Year. At this past year’s national bartending competition, he shook up 13 different libations at lightning speeds, including two kimchi-infused drinks he describes as “unapologetically Asian.”

A gifted alchemist of balanced, boozy bevvies, Yang runs the bar at Brenner Pass and Black Lodge, where his spirited concoctions are prominently featured. It’s thanks to him that these ying-yang restaurant siblings in Scott’s Addition still have two of RVA’s best bar programs.

