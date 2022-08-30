 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Folk Feast returns for 2022 with a star-studded restaurant line-up

The Richmond Folk Feast returns for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in a new location at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion.

At the foodie-friendly event, Richmond restaurants will serve signature dishes while raising funds for the festival at the same time.

Tickets are $125 each and typically sell-out. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/folk-feast.

Twenty restaurants have already signed on, including: The Lobby Bar at Quirk, Lucy’s, Mama J's, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nile, The Roosevelt, Royal Pig, Saison, Shagbark, Soul Taco, Bingo Beer Company, Blue Atlas, Croaker’s Spot, Common House, East Coast Provisions and West Coast Provisions, Eat Restaurant Partners, Fall Line, Kudzu RVA, Lehja and Lillie Pearl. More restaurants may also be announced.

Beer will be provided by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and wine will provided by Tap 26. Done Gone Gray, a Richmond-based bluegrass band, will perform during the event.

"After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be back in person and under the big tent for the Richmond Folk Feast, raising funds for support of the Richmond Folk Festival," Stephen Lecky, a spokesperson for Venture Richmond, which hosts the festival, said. "Our stellar dining community's support of the event is remarkable, and our mouths are already watering thinking about the delicious food and drink that will be available that evening."

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

