Richmond native and star chef Brittanny Anderson's 'Top Chef' premiere airs Thursday

Anderson, who previously appeared on Food Network’s “Chopped” in 2012 and “Iron Chef America” in 2018, brings her love of Alpine cuisine to the premiere episode of season 18 of “Top Chef,” contributing Gruyere cheese to the first Quickfire Challenge that lives up to its name when the other two ingredients are revealed to be chocolate and caul fat.

“We definitely got the hardest three ingredients to pair together,” Anderson says. “You’ve just met these people, you’re thrown together to cook with them, you’re trying to assert yourself, but you don’t know how far to assert yourself or should you really just go with the flow.”

While her past TV appearances taped over a day or two, Anderson says the isolation of a longer-term shoot on “Top Chef” proved daunting as did expressing herself through her cooking in a high-pressure environment.

“The hardest part for me was having to really dig deep and try to define what makes my food my food,” she says. “Why is this something that equals who I am? For every chef on the show, it really changes your perspective of what cooking is to you, what food is to you, and what’s important in your food. I definitely learned a lot about myself and my food. It’s a mental game, 100%.”