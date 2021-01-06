Richmond restaurant family who owned La Siesta featured on 'Legacy List with Matt Paxton' on PBS

“We decided to go on the show because we were feeling ‘stuck’ about what to do next, and we needed some help. We also knew that we had a story to tell, and felt that our story could help other people who may be feeling ‘stuck’ and overwhelmed like we were,” Lisa said.

For Paxton, who grew up in Bon Air, revisiting the Zajurs was a trip down memory lane. One of the items on their legacy list was finding the original recipe book for La Siesta, which contains the recipe for the restaurant's famous white sauce.

“I used to go to La Siesta with my mom all the time and even had one of my first dates there, so it was awesome to meet the family and hear their stories and find old pieces of the restaurant,” Paxton said.

The second season of “Legacy List” starts on Jan. 8. It will feature eight families from up and down the Atlantic Coast.

“Highlights for me this season were finding a Picasso, a rare Samurai sword, some incredible jazz history, a dinosaur egg, a whaling harpoon and most importantly meeting the Zajur family,” Paxton said.

But filming during the coronavirus pandemic presented plenty of challenges.