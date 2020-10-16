Richmond restaurant owner on Food Network's 'Chopped' Tuesday

Richmond restaurant owner Shane Thomas will be on television for the second time this year, this time on "Chopped," the competitive cooking show on the Food Network.

Thomas is the owner of Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward, and if her name is familiar, it's because Thomas and the restaurant were on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” in February. The "Chopped" episode was filmed first though.

"It was back in December," Thomas said. "I filmed it in New York. They keep it under wraps until it's ready to run."

So Thomas knew she would be on television for "Chopped" when her episode with Gordon Ramsay aired earlier this year - but she couldn't talk about "Chopped" until she got the OK from the Food Network, which came this month.

In the middle - between shows - Thomas, like every other restaurateur everywhere - has been doing her best to weather the pandemic and its effects on her business.

"I always put forth the effort to be as positive as I can, with all that said – I’m thankful I’m still standing," Thomas said. "More than 30 restaurants have closed [in Richmond], as you know, so I'm thankful. I’m not making a profit, I’m not whistling Dixie, but I’m alright."