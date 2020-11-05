Richmond restaurant owner opening gourmet market, The Stables Market, at Libbie Mill

Steven Gooch, owner of Museum District restaurants The Stables and The Franklin Inn, is branching out to the gourmet market business.

Gooch is opening The Stables Market - a market selling wine, beer, gourmet grocery items, some convenience store items and prepared food from The Stables - in the Libbie Mill - Midtown complex at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, suite 135.

The market is expected to open early next year in a 2,540 square feet space. Architect and design services will be done by Johannes Design Group and Helen Reed Designs.

"The Stables restaurant has achieved wide acclaim in the Richmond food scene since opening in 2017. There was a desire to expand the restaurant’s offerings to include a unique and convenient experience for the Libbie Mill – Midtown neighborhood," Gooch said in a statement.

The Stables Market will join Shagbark and Crafted restaurants, Starbucks, Burn Boot Camp and other retailers in the mixed use complex.

Evan Campbell, executive chef at The Stables, will be the corporate executive chef, and oversee the food program at the market as well as both restaurants. He will continue to cook at The Stables.