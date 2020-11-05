Richmond restaurant owner opening gourmet market, The Stables Market, at Libbie Mill

Steven Gooch, owner of Museum District restaurants The Stables and The Franklin Inn, is branching out to the gourmet market business.
Gooch is opening The Stables Market - a market selling wine, beer, gourmet grocery items, some convenience store items and prepared food from The Stables - in the Libbie Mill - Midtown complex at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, suite 135.
The market is expected to open early next year in a 2,540 square feet space. Architect and design services will be done by Johannes Design Group and Helen Reed Designs.
"The Stables restaurant has achieved wide acclaim in the Richmond food scene since opening in 2017. There was a desire to expand the restaurant’s offerings to include a unique and convenient experience for the Libbie Mill – Midtown neighborhood," Gooch said in a statement.
The Stables Market will join Shagbark and Crafted restaurants, Starbucks, Burn Boot Camp and other retailers in the mixed use complex.
Evan Campbell, executive chef at The Stables, will be the corporate executive chef, and oversee the food program at the market as well as both restaurants. He will continue to cook at The Stables.
“We have had a lot on our plate revamping restaurant operations for the pandemic and embracing the new realities. I am very thankful for an exceptional staff which has done a great job of being flexible while still providing great food, excellent customer service, and a safe restaurant experience," Gooch said.
Gooch, a local businessman, started in the Richmond restaurant scene in 2015 when he bought The Franklin Inn at 800 Cleveland St. in the Museum District. In 2016, he bought Zeus Gallery Cafe at 201 N. Belmont Ave. and opened The Stables the following year. The Franklin Inn is currently temporarily closed for minor renovations and will reopen in mid-November. The Stables remains open for dine-in and takeout.
“We have eagerly anticipated the arrival within Libbie Mill – Midtown of a convenience market rooted in a local Richmond business to add to the amenities available to all area residents. The Stables Market will be a great compliment to the growing number of retailers within the Libbie Mill – Midtown community and we look forward to their bright future at the development," said Diane Tidwell, director of property management for Gumenick Properties, which manages the complex.
