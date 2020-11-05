Richmond restaurant owner opening gourmet market, The Stables Market, at the Libbie Mill-Midtown development

Steven Gooch, owner of Museum District restaurants The Stables and The Franklin Inn, is branching out to the gourmet market business.

The Stables Market will offer wine, beer, gourmet grocery items, and prepared food from The Stables in the Libbie Mill-Midtown mixed-use development off Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

The market is expected to open early next year in a 2,540-square-foot space in the Penstock Quarter building at the corner of Libbie Mill East Boulevard and Libbie Lake East Street. Architect and design services will be done by Johannes Design Group and Helen Reed Design.

“The Stables restaurant has achieved wide acclaim in the Richmond food scene since opening in 2017. There was a desire to expand the restaurant’s offerings to include a unique and convenient experience for the Libbie Mill — Midtown neighborhood,” Gooch said in a statement.

The Stables Market will join Shagbark and Crafted restaurants, Starbucks, Burn Boot Camp and other retailers in the mixed use complex.

Evan Campbell, executive chef at The Stables, will be the corporate executive chef and will oversee the food program at the market as well as both restaurants. He will continue to cook at The Stables.