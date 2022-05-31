Richmond restaurant Perch has closed; owner cites pandemic and economic downturn

Perch, a Pacific-inspired restaurant located in Scott’s Addition, closed its doors for good last Saturday, according to owner Mike Ledesma.

The downturn in the economy, the pandemic, inflation and higher food and labor costs were all part of the reason for the closing.

“We had to make a tough decision,” Ledesma said. “You know, the numbers didn’t add up and it’s very sad. I’m very saddened.”

Ledesma, who opened Perch in September 2018, said he planned to take time off and figure out new restaurant models while watching the economy, he said.

“I think everyone should realize that I’m not the only one,” Ledesma said, “and that there’s probably a bunch of restaurants that are feeling the same way and that the Richmond dining community should support them as best they can. And that’s by going out to eat. I think that’s the biggest help that everyone can do for your local shops or your local restaurants.”

Perch was the first solo endeavor for Ledesma, who had previously cooked at restaurants including The Hard Shell, Patina and Max’s on Broad. He also owns InstaBowl at 2601 W. Cary St., which is still open.