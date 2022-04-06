Richmond Restaurant Week returns and Wine Wednesday deals around Richmond

Richmond Restaurant Week returns April 18-24

This year, Richmond area restaurants will be offering three-course meals for $35.22 with $5.22 donated directly to Feed More. More than 25 local restaurants are participating. Visit rrweek.com to view a list and make reservations.

It’s the first time in two years that Richmond Restaurant Week is back to its original dine-in for a fixed price with a built-in donation format. Now in its 21st year, the twice-a-year food celebration with a charitable focus was started by Aline Reitzer, owner of Acacia, which will be reopening in Libbie Mill later this year. Over the past 20 years Richmond Restaurant Week has raised over $920,026 to support local hunger relief efforts.

#WineWednesday deals around town

As restaurants have reopened , many had axed happy hours and nightly dining deals. But they're making a comeback. Here’s a round-up of Wine Wednesday specials to add to your list.

Crab Tales Robious (11581 Robious Road): Half off bottles of wine. We suggest a white to go with your seafood boil.

Fat Dragon (1200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd): Enjoy $20 bottles of select wine and $6 glasses all night.

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar (500 E. Broad St.): Get half off bottles of wine all night. Try a bottle of bubbly and a side of fries in the chic bar area.

Italian Night at Rowland Fine Dining (2132 W. Main St.): Every Wednesday Rowland offers two courses of Italian dishes for $25 — the menu includes several choices for each course and changes weekly. Guests also get half off bottles of wine under $39.

Les Crepes Carytown (3325 W. Cary St): Enjoy half off bottles of wine all night — try a light red with your savory crepe.

The Pit and Peel Rooftop (1210 W. Main St.): Score half off bottles of wine with the purchase of food from 3 p.m. until close. We like a nice rosé for patio sitting.

Roma Ristorante Italiano (8330 Staples Mill Road): Half off bottles of wine every Wednesday night. Of course, you’ll need an Italian red to pair with pizza and pasta.

Saison and Saison Market (23 W Marshall St.): Enjoy 25% off bottles of wine at Saison and 10% off bottles at Saison Market with the purchase of food from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sedona Taphouse Midlothian (15732 WC Main St., Westchester Commons and 5312 Wyndham Forest Drive): Get half off bottles of non-reserve wines and $20 off bottles of reserve wines until 9 p.m. The discount is available for dine-in or takeout.

Wood & Iron (11400 W. Huguenot Road #109B and 1405 Roseneath Road): Get half off the week’s featured burger and half off bottles of wine. Sounds like a red kind of evening.