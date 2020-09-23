Richmond Restaurant Week will go on in October - but it will be different this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If ever there was a time we needed the nourishment of good meals - whether prepared in our own kitchens or served to us at our favorite food joints - it's now. People are hurting, from families trying to put food on the table to those who cook for a living yet had their businesses shuttered because of the pandemic.

For all of those reasons, Richmond Restaurant Week will go on.

Now in its 19th year, Richmond Restaurant Week will take place starting Monday, Oct. 12 and run through Sunday, Oct. 25. The annual event showcases Richmond's dining scene while also contributing to Feed More through donations made at each participating restaurant.

This year, however, is unlike any other.

Normally there are two annual restaurant weeks, one in April and the other in October. Due to COVID-19, the April event was canceled. Next month's even was nearly canceled, too, said Richmond Restaurant Week Founder Aline Reitzer. Reitzer was also co-owner of Acacia restaurant, which closed in February after 21 years in business.

"The normal way is not feasible," she said, referring to the typical Richmond Restaurant Week event, in which restaurants create special three-course meals and then a portion of those meal prices are donated to Feed More. "We considered not hosting it at all."