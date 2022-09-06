Richmond restaurants offer family meal deals: Cocky Rooster, Hot Chick's, Chicken Fiesta & more

Families are getting into the back-to-school grind, which also means sports, clubs, and that ever-present need to get dinner on the table. And Richmond-area restaurants offer meal deal options that make it easy to feed a hungry pack.

n Pizza night from The Hop

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer (1600 W. Cary St.) offers varying dine-in and takeout specials throughout the week. Great options for feeding the family take place on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to close when you can get a free 16-inch, two-topping pizza with the purchase of any large pizza and a four-pack, six-pack or bottle of wine. On Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to close, get a starter; a 16-inch, two-topping pizza; and a chocolate chip cookie from Whisk for $20. Both deals are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Taco platters

At Big Chile (10184 W. Broad St. and 1919 W. Main St.), choose from several family meal combinations, ranging from a taco tray featuring 10 tacos with your choice of two meats for $33.99, to mixed meat fajitas for five people served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas for $75.99. Birria fans can choose 10 birria tacos for $43.99 or 10 quesabirria tacos with melty cheese for $48.

n Rotisserie chicken

At Chicken Fiesta (various locations around town), the fiesta family pack features one-and-a-half chickens, 16 ounces of rice, 16 ounces of beans, 16 ounces of coleslaw, 4 ounces of barbecue sauce and your choice of eight yucca sticks or two bags of fries for $39.95. Don’t forget to ask for extra yellow and green sauce, too. For an even bigger crew, Canasta’s (various locations) offers the Brasa Family Special featuring two whole chickens, four large side orders and a 2-liter or six cans of soda for $51.

n Family meal bundles at Mosaic

Mosaic’s River Road location (6229-A River Road) offers a rotating selection of family meal bundles, all featuring an entrée, a family-size house salad and triple chocolate brownies to feed four people. Options range from slow-braised beef short ribs with whipped potatoes and crispy Brussels sprouts to crispy Sriracha honey chicken with smoked gouda mac and cheese and broccolini. Prices range from around $52 to $66. Orders must be placed by 4:30 p.m. each day.

n Barbecue dinners

Of course, meal deals are a staple at area barbecue joints. At Deep Run Roadhouse (12379 Gayton Road), meal packs start with the small for $38, which includes one pound of pork or chicken, three large sides, two buns and sauce; and range up to the party family pack for $160, which includes two pounds of pork or chicken, one pound of brisket, two racks of ribs, seven large sides, 10 buns and sauce. At Smohk (3112 W. Leigh St.), order the Grab and Go, which includes one pound of meat — choose pulled pork, brisket, ribeye or chicken — two large sides, half a dozen rolls and sauce for $32. Don’t miss the smoked mac and cheese.

n Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

Another classic meal choice for hungry kids, The Hot Chick’s (7 N. 17th St.) Winner Winner Chicken Dinner features eight pieces of fried chicken, two large sides and hush puppies for $36. Chicken and waffles fans can even choose a whole waffle as a side option.

n Wing Night