Richmond restaurants open on Thanksgiving

My friend Jeff and I love our families, but a few years ago, we started skipping out on the official Thanksgiving dinner. Our main relatives live hours away, so we decided to stop cramming extra travel into the start of the holiday season and instead to create our own tradition of going out for dinner and drinks.

There are many advantages here: starting turkey day with lazy coffee and parade viewing instead of meal prep; skipping family dinner-table drama; and still spending the holiday in good company but on our own terms are just a few. In past years, we began the night with a cocktail at Bar Solita, then sauntered over to Max’s on Broad for dinner—Jeff gets a traditional Thanksgiving plate and I go for steak frites with foie gras (hey, it’s still fowl!), then wrapped it all up with a nightcap and people watching at Quirk Hotel. We call it “urban Thanksgiving.”

Looking to plan your own no-fuss celebration this year? Here’s the list of Richmond restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.

Bar Solita (123 W. Broad St.) will be offering the full restaurant menu alongside a special Thanksgiving plate for $29 with $8 seasonal desserts including pumpkin cheesecake. barsolita.com

The Boathouse (all locations) is offering a Thanksgiving buffet for $48 for adults and $19 for kids. Along with traditional dishes, menu highlights include Atlantic salmon and shrimp and grits. boathouseva.com

Cooper’s Hawk (11792 W. Broad St.) is offering a special Thanksgiving menu with butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, traditional sides and pumpkin praline cheesecake for $33.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Wine pairings are also available. chwinery.com/locations/virginia/richmond

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar (500 E. Broad St.) will be open for breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. serving their regular menu. Who needs turkey when you’ve got crispy French fries, delicious desserts and fun cocktails? falllinerestaurant.com

Fleming’s (9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 131) is offering a three-course prix fixe menu starting at $53 for a turkey breast entrée, ranging up to $78 for a bone-in ribeye. flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/va/richmond

Half Way House (10301 Jefferson Davis Highway) is offering a special Thanksgiving menu with holiday entrees like roast turkey or baked ham alongside other favorites like crab cakes and prime rib. halfwayhouserestaurant.com

Henley on Grace (314 E. Grace St.) is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu that’s $52.50 for adults and $25.50 for kids. Choose entrees like classic roast turkey breast, a grilled pork chop, lemon-ginger salmon, a New York strip steak or a roasted portobello mushroom. henleyongrace.com

Hanover Tavern (13181 Hanover Courthouse Road) is offering a prix fixe plate with garlic-roasted turkey and sweet Adobo pit-baked ham and your choice of three sides and one dessert for $50. Children can choose one meat and two sides for $25. Call 804-537-5050 for reservations. hanovertavern.org

Lemaire (101 W. Franklin St.) has long been sold out but is offering a four-course prix fixe or select a la carte menu. lemairerestaurant.com

Max’s on Broad (305 Brook Road) will be offering the regular restaurant menu alongside a special Thanksgiving plate for $35.95 and special desserts for $5 each. maxsonbroad.com

Old Original Bookbinder’s (2306 E. Cary St.) is offering a three-course prix fixe for $75, with choices of fish, turkey or steak as an entrée. bookbindersrichmond.com

Ruth’s Chris (11500 Huguenot Road) is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for $44 for adults and $17 for children. All meals include sliced oven roasted turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish, pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream, along with your choice of starter and additional side. ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/richmond-midlothian

Sam Miller’s (1210 E. Cary St.) will be serving the regular menu all day along with a special Thanksgiving plate. sammillers.com

Tarrant’s Café (1 W. Broad St.) is offering the full menu along with a special Thanksgiving plate for $29.95. There will also be special Thanksgiving desserts for $8 each and the soup of the day will be butternut squash bisque. We also hear the décor has been refreshed with new lights and fresh paint. tarrantsdowntown.com

The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel (201 W. Broad St.) is offering a family-style meal for $59 for adults and $30 for children. Highlights include roasted turkey breast and confit turkey leg; delicata squash with farro, sage and walnut cream; and beet hash with candied walntus and apple butter gremolata. quirkhotels.com/hotels/richmond/dining-richmond-va/the-lobby-bar

Tanglewood Ordinary (2210 River Road West, Maidens): Tanglewood’s 37th family-style Thanksgiving dinner features turkey breast, country ham, sides, and two desserts with seconds included for $56.99 for adults and $25 for kids. Call or text for reservations at 804-556-3284. tanglewoodextraordinary.com

Tarrant’s West (11129 Three Chopt Road) is offering the full menu along with a special Thanksgiving plate for $29.95. There will also be special Thanksgiving desserts for $8 each. tarrantswest.com

Texas de Brazil (11800 W. Broad St.): why commit to one meat when you can have an unlimited supply? Along with the regular menu, Texas de Brazil will offer holiday dishes including cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, sausage stuffing and roasted turkey. Dinner costs $49.99 for everything or $31.99 for the salad bar only. texasdebrazil.com/locations/richmond/