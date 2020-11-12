Richmond restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner 2020

The pandemic has turned many holiday traditions on their head, and Thanksgiving is no different. Still, plenty of local restaurants are offering to host Thanksgiving dinner for you this year.

And, new this year, most of the restaurants offering dine-in for Thanksgiving are also offering the meal for takeout.

And some restaurants, including - Rowland, Hobnob, Homemades by Suzanne, Perch, The Pitts BBQ Joint, The Kitchenette, Longoven, Parterre, Manchester’s Table, Big Herm’s Kitchen and Shagbark - are offering a full T-Day dinner takeout package. Most require advance pre-order and pickup prior to Thanksgiving.

And, of course, most local grocery stores offer a fully done, heat and serve Thanksgiving feast. But if you're looking to get out the house - and keep your family and friends out of your house - here are some dine-in restaurant options.

And if you have one to add, send me an email to get yours on the list.

So check out which local restaurants are serving Thanksgiving dinner.