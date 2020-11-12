Richmond restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner 2020

The pandemic has turned many holiday traditions on their head, and Thanksgiving is no different. Still, plenty of local restaurants are offering to host Thanksgiving dinner for you this year.
And, new this year, most of the restaurants offering dine-in for Thanksgiving are also offering the meal for takeout.
And some restaurants, including - Rowland, Hobnob, Homemades by Suzanne, Perch, The Pitts BBQ Joint, The Kitchenette, Longoven, Parterre, Manchester’s Table, Big Herm’s Kitchen and Shagbark - are offering a full T-Day dinner takeout package. Most require advance pre-order and pickup prior to Thanksgiving.
And, of course, most local grocery stores offer a fully done, heat and serve Thanksgiving feast. But if you're looking to get out the house - and keep your family and friends out of your house - here are some dine-in restaurant options.
And if you have one to add, send me an email to get yours on the list.
So check out which local restaurants are serving Thanksgiving dinner.
Bar Solita: All RVA Hospitality restaurants (Solita, Max’s and Tarrant’s) are doing some version of Thanksgiving, as is their downtown spot — a turkey or ham dinner (or both). Full menu is also available. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. $29.95 for special dinner ($15.95 for kids, free for kids 2 or under). New this year - no parties larger than 7 people - and takeout options are also available. 123 W. Broad St., (804) 308-3605
The Boathouse (all four locations): A Thanksgiving buffet from 1 to 6 p.m. $44 adults, $19 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Reservations suggested. New this year - a takeout option with a full, oven-ready dinner for 6-8 people for $185. Sunday Park in Brandermill, 4602 Millridge Parkway, (804) 744-2545; Rockett’s Landing, 4708 E. Old Main St., (804) 622-2628; and Short Pump, 11800 W. Broad St., (804) 360-7200; Hopewell, 701 W. Randolph Road, (804) 616-4222 Check out the menu at boathouserva.com.
Fleming’s Steakhouse: Three-course traditional feast (or steak) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $49. Children 12 and under are $23. Check out the menu at flemingssteakhouse.com. A takeout option is also available this year. 9200 Stony Point Parkway, (804) 272-7755.
Half Way House Restaurant: The Half Way House has been a local Thanksgiving staple for generations 0 but not this year. The restaurant has been temporarily closed due the COVID since spring - and continues to be closed. 10301 Jefferson Davis Highway, (804) 275-1760.
Lemaire at The Jefferson: You're in luck this year - Lemaire isn't already fully booked for Thanksgiving as it is every year - six months out - because this year the restaurant is doing a takeout Thanksgiving. A traditional Thanksgiving feast is available to-go for $80 for 2, $160 for 4 or $240 for 6 people. 101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4629. Check out the menu at lemairerestaurant.com.
The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel: The restaurant inside the Quirk Hotel is doing a special three-course menu for $49 per person, $25 for kids 10 andunder. Reservations required. 201 W. Broad St., (804) 340-6050. Check out the full menu at destinationhotels.com/quirk-hotel.
Max’s on Broad: Full menu plus special Thanksgiving turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. $32.95 for special dinner with “all the fixins” ($13.95 for kids 10 and under, free for kids under 2). Reservations recommended. New this year - no parties larger than 7 people - and takeout options are also available. 305 Brook Road, (804) 225-0400. Check out the menu at maxsonbroad.com.
Old Original Bookbinder’s: Three-course traditional feast from noon to 4 p.m. $70 adults, $17 for ages 12 and younger. Reservations required. 2306 E. Cary St., (804) 643-6900. Check out the menu at bookbindersrichmond.com.
Tarrant’s Cafe: This downtown spot will be open for the Thanksgiving holiday and will offer a special turkey dinner plus its regular menu. $29.95 for turkey dinner ($15.95 for kids 10 and under, free for kids under 2). Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. New this year - no parties larger than 7 people - and takeout options are also available. 1 W. Broad St. (804) 225-0035 or tarrantscaferva.com.
Tarrant’s West: Go west for Tarrant’s special turkey dinner plus its regular menu. $29.95 for turkey dinner ($15.95 for kids 10 and under, free for kids under 2). Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. New this year - no parties larger than 7 people - and takeout options are also available. 11129 Three Chopt Road. (804) 205-9009 or tarrantswestrva.com.
Texas de Brazil: Serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, plus its regular menu. Call for pricing. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 11800 W. Broad St. (804) 750-2003, https://texasdebrazil.com/locations/richmond/
The Tobacco Company: Serving a special Thanksgiving meal, plus an a la carte menu. $34 for adults for the Thanksgiving meal, $18 for children. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations recommended. 1201 E. Cary St., (804) 782-9555. See the menu at thetobaccocompany.com.
TJ’s at The Jefferson: TJ's is closed temporarily due to COVID, but you can order Lemaire! 101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4672.
(804) 649-6321
