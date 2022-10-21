Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters try the new Hard Mtn Dew

From staff reports
Kelli Lemon, Zach Joachim and Sean McGoey sample the new Hard Mountain Dew which is only available in nine states and offer their reviews.
We tried
Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew.
RTD data reporter Sean McGoey and RTD sports reporter Zach Joachim joined Virginia Video Network's Kelli Lemon to taste test the four new flavors -- original Mtn Dew, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon.
Virginia is the 9th state to carry the malt beverage, which debuted in February. Other states that carry Hard Mtn Dew include Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nevada.
Of the Baja Blast, our data reporter said: "I think it tastes like going to Taco Bell late at night when you're already drunk."
Hard Mtn Dew is caffeine-free, has zero added sugar and is 100 calories per serving. It has a 5% ABV, similar to a can of White Claw.
Watch the video for our take on all four flavors. If you want to try it for yourself, go to
website and find a location near you.
Top five weekend events: Pusha T, 'Dear Evan Hansen' & RVA Bacon Fest
RVA BACON FEST
Sunday
Everything tastes better with bacon — even more bacon. So say the swine lovers who gather at the 17th Street Market for the annual RVA Bacon Fest. Go the traditional route of bacon strips, pair your pork with an appropriate ale, or go hog wild with bacon-covered cupcakes. Yes, this gluttonous affair is what happens when you read “Charlotte’s Web” backward. Live music by Shades of Gray Band. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go.
BRIAN POSEHN
Thursday-Saturday
You know him even if you think you don’t. Brian Posehn has reached “that guy” status, popping up in sitcom roles and random cameos — from “Mr. Show” to “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory” — as well as stages across around the world. A self-styled nerd and metalhead, Posehn swings by Sandman Comedy Club to take pot shots at pop culture. Times vary. 401 E. Grace St. $27. (804) 562-5482 or
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Through Sunday
The Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” kicks off the official start of the new Broadway in Richmond season. The blockbuster musical follows the titular character, a high school senior with social anxiety, who inserts himself into a tragedy by mistake. Times vary. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $43.50-$150. (800) 514-3849 or
PUSHA T
Saturday
Terrence LeVarr Thornton, aka Pusha T, continues to build on his post-Clipse solo career as he heads to RVA to promote his newest album — and final with Def Jam — “It’s Almost Dry.” The rapper’s fourth studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, includes cameos from a who’s who of hop-hop, including Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. With Armani White, Noah O, and Kidz at Play. 6:30 p.m. Brown’s Island (Fifth Street entrance). $36.50-$46.50 (804) 353-1888 or
RICHMOND TATTOO ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
Just ask Joe Business Traveler: Convention is a term that can suck the fun out of anything. Well, anything except maybe tattoos. The Richmond Tattoo Art & Music Festival brings dozens of the world’s top artists to what’s become one of the nation’s most-inked-up cities. Exhibitors, competitions, and entertainment from burlesque performers to rockabilly bands will fill the halls of the Midlothian DoubleTree. Times vary. 1021 Koger Center Blvd. $25-$45 (three-day pass).
