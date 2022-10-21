Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters try the new Hard Mtn Dew

We tried Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew.

RTD data reporter Sean McGoey and RTD sports reporter Zach Joachim joined Virginia Video Network's Kelli Lemon to taste test the four new flavors -- original Mtn Dew, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon.

Virginia is the 9th state to carry the malt beverage, which debuted in February. Other states that carry Hard Mtn Dew include Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nevada.

Of the Baja Blast, our data reporter said: "I think it tastes like going to Taco Bell late at night when you're already drunk."

Hard Mtn Dew is caffeine-free, has zero added sugar and is 100 calories per serving. It has a 5% ABV, similar to a can of White Claw.