Richmond's Nightingale Ice Cream teaming up with Nicky Hilton Rothschild

When heiress and influencer Nicky Hilton Rothschild tasted a Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich in the Hamptons, N.Y., and Instagram messaged the Richmond-based company saying she loved it, the owners were excited.

She mentioned that she’d love to learn more about the brand and conversations continued over the next few months, until they decided to launch a flavor collaboration.

“We’re really excited that it came about naturally,” says Erica Jacobs, director of marketing for Nightingale.

During conversations about flavor ideas, Hilton Rothschild mentioned loving honeycomb ice cream, which is popular in England where her husband grew up, but less common in the United States. The Nightingale team whipped up a few different ice cream sandwich versions based on the honeycomb idea and sent them off to Hilton Rothschild for tasting. The winning version features rich vanilla ice cream swirled with honeycomb candy in a Golden Graham cookie sandwich. It’s called Nicky’s Blondie and can be found on gourmet online food marketplace Goldbelly now.

Starting in June it will be at The Fresh Market as well. A portion of the proceeds are being donated to God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit that delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

Speaking of The Fresh Market, the stores began carrying six Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich flavors earlier this spring and about 200 Mid-Atlantic Walmarts now carry three flavors of the brand’s smaller-size Chomp 4-pack ice cream sandwich boxes.

In Richmond, Nightingale continues to release monthly limited edition flavors: May’s flavor is Lavender Earl Grey and June is Banana Split. The sandwiches are all manufactured in Nightingale’s space at Hatch in Manchester where the team of 40 employees produce around 70,000 sandwiches per week.