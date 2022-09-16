Richmond's Sous Casa from Phish chef reaches milestone donation of 15,000 burritos

In 2020, Jim Hamilton, a Richmond restaurant veteran and personal chef to the band Phish, launched his own frozen burrito company Sous Casa —he loved the convenience of commercially available frozen burritos, but often found the flavor and quality to be subpar.

Part of the company’s mission is to donate a burrito to feed the hungry for every burrito sold.

“Frozen burritos are actually a really great food item to donate because they are nutritionally balanced and easy to cook,” says Hamilton.

Sous Casa works with local nonprofits, including churches and charities like RVA Community Fridges, Circles RVA and Sacred Heart Center, and recently hit a milestone of donating 15,000 burritos.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the community support we’ve received—we wouldn’t be able to make such an impact without it,” says co-owner Anj McLain.

In addition to burritos, Sous Casa also produces bowls and sides with gluten-free, vegan and low carb options. Our favorite is the Spicy Brrreakfast Burrito with Sausage.

You can order Sous Casa foods directly for local delivery at souscasa.com and find them around town at places like Hatch Local Food Hall (400/414 Hull St.) and Union Market (2306 Jefferson Ave.).