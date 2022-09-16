Richmond's Sous Casa from Phish chef reaches milestone donation of 15,000 burritos

In 2020, Jim Hamilton, a Richmond restaurant veteran and personal chef to the band Phish, launched his own frozen burrito company Sous Casa —he loved the convenience of commercially available frozen burritos, but often found the flavor and quality to be subpar.
Part of the company’s mission is to donate a burrito to feed the hungry for every burrito sold.
“Frozen burritos are actually a really great food item to donate because they are nutritionally balanced and easy to cook,” says Hamilton.
Sous Casa works with local nonprofits, including churches and charities like RVA Community Fridges, Circles RVA and Sacred Heart Center, and recently hit a milestone of donating 15,000 burritos.
“We’re incredibly thankful for the community support we’ve received—we wouldn’t be able to make such an impact without it,” says co-owner Anj McLain.
