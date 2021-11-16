Richmond's Sous Casa's donated Thanksgiving bowls are back; last year, 7,000 were served to Richmonders in need

Richmond-based Sous Casa, known for their burritos and bowls shipped directly to customers' doors, is back this year with opportunities to donate Thanksgiving bowls for hungry individuals and their families around the Richmond area.

The company served more than 7,000 donated meals last year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and while food costs are up this year between 25 and 50% - not to mention the turkey supply is down - company officials are hoping to spread as much cheer as possible.

Nearly 1 million people in Virginia struggled to eat 2020 and expectations going into 2021 were that that would continue, according to Feed More, a central Virginia hunger-relief organization. Further, more than 3 in 5 households reaching out to food pantries have income - just not enough - as families juggle food expenses with other household bills like utilities, medical care, transportation and more.

Sous Casa's bowls include turkey and all the fixins' - mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and more. The bowls are delivered frozen in environmentally-friendly microwave- or oven-safe containers. Donated bowls are $3.50. Retail bowls are also available for delivery at $5 per bowl.