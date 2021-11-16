Richmond's Sous Casa's donated Thanksgiving bowls are back; last year, 7,000 were served to Richmonders in need

Richmond-based Sous Casa, known for their burritos and bowls shipped directly to customers' doors, is back this year with opportunities to donate Thanksgiving bowls for hungry individuals and their families around the Richmond area.
The company served more than 7,000 donated meals last year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and while food costs are up this year between 25 and 50% - not to mention the turkey supply is down - company officials are hoping to spread as much cheer as possible.
Nearly 1 million people in Virginia struggled to eat 2020 and expectations going into 2021 were that that would continue, according to Feed More, a central Virginia hunger-relief organization. Further, more than 3 in 5 households reaching out to food pantries have income - just not enough - as families juggle food expenses with other household bills like utilities, medical care, transportation and more.
Sous Casa's bowls include turkey and all the fixins' - mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and more. The bowls are delivered frozen in environmentally-friendly microwave- or oven-safe containers. Donated bowls are $3.50. Retail bowls are also available for delivery at $5 per bowl.
The donated bowls will be delivered Monday and Wednesday of next week to a number of organizations that feed the hungry, including The Doorways, Circles RVA, McShin Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Neighborhood Resource Center of Fulton, Blessing Warriors and more.
For the second year, one Sous Casa customer has donated 300 bowls for hungry people.
The Thanksgiving meal drive "was a huge success last year and we are excited to get a proper meal to thousands of Richmonders this year," said Sous Casa Co-owner Anj McClain. She said rising food prices, plus continued COVID-19 related disruptions, means "many will struggle to enjoy their holiday in a way that most take for granted."
She said "we are happy to work with our nonprofit partners to take the burden of food insecurity off some minds for at least one meal."
About 800 donated bowls have been purchased thus far. To donate, visit eatsouscasa.com and look for the link at the bottom of the page that says "Donate a Thanksgiving meal." Deadline to purchase a meal is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
