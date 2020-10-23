River City Food Tours taps into year-round brewery tours, holiday lights tours

Beer is poured in Strangeways Brewing's taste room Thursday, August 22, 2013.
Erin Beard, with Petersburg Food Tours, stands at the corner of North Sycamore and East Old Streets on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Richmonders Brian and Erin Beard started with food tours, but now they've added beer and holiday lights to their tours line-up.
River City Food Tours, founded by the Beards in 2015, acquired Richmond Brewery Tours earlier this year from former owner Tommy Miller. The couple also runs Petersburg Food Tours, which started last year.
The brewery tour deal closed in May, but due to COVID-19, those tours have only recently begun. As part of the deal, the Beards got a 14-passenger bus, which they're going to use for the brewery tours, but also for Tacky Lights tours later this year.
Prior to the acquisition, "we were certainly looking for ways to expand our offerings," Beard said earlier this week. When they were approached last fall by Miller about buying his tour outfit, "we jumped at it."
Miller started the brewery tours in 2012 as a side venture. He said he's always had an "entrepreneurial itch" to own and operate his own business, and when he saw the craft beer industry taking off in Richmond, "I pulled the trigger."
While the tour company was successful, changing dynamics with family and jobs led Miller to pursue selling it. He said he sought out several suitors, including the Beards. Admittedly, he said, he didn't choose the one that was most lucrative, but rather, "I picked the one that was gonna provide the best ownership ... to keep it going and take it to the next level."