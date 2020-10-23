River City Food Tours taps into year-round brewery tours, holiday lights tours

Richmonders Brian and Erin Beard started with food tours, but now they've added beer and holiday lights to their tours line-up.

River City Food Tours, founded by the Beards in 2015, acquired Richmond Brewery Tours earlier this year from former owner Tommy Miller. The couple also runs Petersburg Food Tours, which started last year.

The brewery tour deal closed in May, but due to COVID-19, those tours have only recently begun. As part of the deal, the Beards got a 14-passenger bus, which they're going to use for the brewery tours, but also for Tacky Lights tours later this year.

Prior to the acquisition, "we were certainly looking for ways to expand our offerings," Beard said earlier this week. When they were approached last fall by Miller about buying his tour outfit, "we jumped at it."

Miller started the brewery tours in 2012 as a side venture. He said he's always had an "entrepreneurial itch" to own and operate his own business, and when he saw the craft beer industry taking off in Richmond, "I pulled the trigger."