Rowland's Fine Dining Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Rowland's Fine Dining, 2132 W. Main St., (804) 257-9885
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Roasted red pepper bisque, smoked trout (gf)
Shrimp scampi stuffed shells, aji pepper cream
Slow roasted pork belly, hoisin, scallion pancake, cilantro salad (gf)
Bruschetta, white bean ragout, arugula walnut pesto, roasted shishito peppers, parmisian
Mushroom leek risotto with peas (gf)
Pork cutlet Milanese, beet arugula salad, creamy polenta
Arctic char, cauliflower puree, ramp lemon butter (gf)
Pan seared sirloin, yucca cake, chipotle chimichurri (gf)
Panna cotta, berry compote (gf)
White chocolate apple bread pudding
