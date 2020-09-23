Ruby Scoops expected to open in Richmond this fall

Rabia Kamara recalls drinking a sweet, sugary Colombian beverage as a 5-year-old in Silver Spring, Md. It wasn’t until she was at an international market over 25 years later that she came across the beverage again and fell in love with it anew.
Kamara wants to create similar memories for customers at her ice cream shop, Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets, which is in the works on Richmond’s Brookland Park Boulevard in North Side. There, Kamara plans to add a unique spin on ice cream flavors, with twists such as Peaches N’ Herb, Sweet Corn Basil and Lemon Honey Chamomile.
“We’re trying to create memories, and we’re trying to create moments in your life that you will always remember that kind of stem from what we make,” Kamara said.
Kamara, 31, said she decided to open her own shop after working in a pastry shop in Maryland. She grew tired of concocting original recipes for someone else and not receiving proper credit.
She wanted to break free from that space and create one in which anyone, regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation, can enjoy a sweet treat as themselves and where she can showcase her work. She doesn’t want her customers to feel the discomfort and agony she said she experienced at the pastry shop. So in 2014, she quit her pastry job and started Ruby Scoops, a moniker based on one of her nicknames.
The ice cream and sweets shop operated as a pop-up for many years, making appearances in Washington, D.C., and Virginia at various events, including the Broccoli City Festival, National Cannabis Festival and the Blue Jean Ball.
For the past four years, Kamara imagined locating her first store in Washington, as she had a lot of hometown support, but she came to Richmond after dealing with D.C.’s higher rent prices and having to work out of shared spaces rather than her own.
She wanted to plant her store next to Virginia Commonwealth University, her alma mater, but after looking through different neighborhoods in Richmond, Kamara set her eyes on the 120 W. Brookland Park Blvd. space. She wanted to not only give back to the community but also add a Black business to the ever-developing street.
“The more I was here, the more I liked it and the more I could see us being here and growing with the neighborhood,” Kamara said.
Kamara brought on Emmett Wright as a co-owner in January to help with recipes and brand development. Wright is a chef in Richmond, most recently at Helen’s restaurants. They met at a panel discussion in summer 2019 and became friends.
They weren’t hesitant to open a shop during the COVID-19 pandemic since they had studied how people can enjoy dining amid the restrictions. They plan to offer limited hours and products, and require a COVID-19 prescreening for future employees.
Ruby Scoops doesn’t have an opening date, but Kamara hopes to begin welcoming customers this fall. The shop recently hit the $30,000 mark on its Kickstarter campaign after originally seeking $15,000 in early August.
Kamara hopes those who visit her shop will enjoy the creations as well as create a good memory with the ones they love.
“We just want people to come in here and feel safe,” Kamara said, “and come in here and bring their dates, kiss their boo, and enjoy whoever they’re with and not feel worried about that.”