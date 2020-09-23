Ruby Scoops expected to open in Richmond this fall

The ice cream and sweets shop operated as a pop-up for many years, making appearances in Washington, D.C., and Virginia at various events, including the Broccoli City Festival, National Cannabis Festival and the Blue Jean Ball.

For the past four years, Kamara imagined locating her first store in Washington, as she had a lot of hometown support, but she came to Richmond after dealing with D.C.’s higher rent prices and having to work out of shared spaces rather than her own.

She wanted to plant her store next to Virginia Commonwealth University, her alma mater, but after looking through different neighborhoods in Richmond, Kamara set her eyes on the 120 W. Brookland Park Blvd. space. She wanted to not only give back to the community but also add a Black business to the ever-developing street.

“The more I was here, the more I liked it and the more I could see us being here and growing with the neighborhood,” Kamara said.

Kamara brought on Emmett Wright as a co-owner in January to help with recipes and brand development. Wright is a chef in Richmond, most recently at Helen’s restaurants. They met at a panel discussion in summer 2019 and became friends.