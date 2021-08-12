Ruby Scoops' owner to appear on Food Network ice cream competition show with Ben & Jerry’s co-founders - and celebs like Kevin Bacon and Ludacris

“I was in my 20s before I saw anybody that looked like me on television cooking,” she said. “So, being able to do this and show people that are younger than me or even older than me that ‘hey, you can do whatever you want to do and be good at it and people will see and appreciate that in you,’ I think that’s important.”

Over the course of four episodes – which was taped in May — the competitors create an ice cream flavor that captures the essence of a celebrity guest star, such as Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Kevin Bacon, giving the competitors their challenges.

Ruby Scoops is known for its unique, inventive flavors, such as Guava Daiquiri Sorbet or Sweet Corn Basil as well putting twists on classics like Butter Pecan and vegan “Mylk and Oreos.”

“I like to use ice cream to introduce people to certain flavors that they may not be used to or combinations,” Kamara said.

While it was a challenge to incorporate some of the Ruby Scoop’s signature, given the premise of the show, she said she was able to tap into that creativity of fusing ingredients together.

Not only was it exciting for Kamara to showcase her creativity, she said she enjoyed watching the other ice cream makers' creative process and personal styles and taste come to life.