RVA bartender serves up inspired cocktails at Brenner Pass; finalist in World Class Bartender's Competition

Roasted pistachio, dill yogurt and lemon might sound like salad dressing ingredients to most, but to Steve Yang they present a challenge.

“How can I make it a drink?” he asks himself. Add gin, a bit of caraway flavor from aquavit and anise from absinthe, turn all it into a clarified milk punch, and voila, the herbaceous Some Kind of Wonderful on the Brenner Pass cocktail menu where Yang is bar manager. He suggests pairing the drink with your salad course or cheese and charcuterie board.

When looking for inspiration, Yang experiments with ingredients and cooking techniques, seeks inspiration from fellow cocktail experts around the country and intentionally steps away from the expected. The Devil is a Lie featuring blanco tequila, Mezcal, cassis, Meletti amaro, grapefruit, lime and mascarpone may be pink and fruity, but it’s got a boozy smoky finish and a frothy bite. “It’s a pink drink that doesn’t taste like a pink drink,” Yang says. “I try to make drinks that taste like you wouldn’t expect based on how they look.”

He also leans more toward savory notes that make cocktails friendly for pairing with food. “Because at Brenner Pass we have a wide range of European flavors, I try to use those,” he says.

If you’re ordering fresh oysters, Yang says you should order the Clandestine Maneuvers made with olive oil gin, Suze aperitif, vermouth blend, celery, bay leaf and black peppercorns. Or are you ordering the spring nettle agnolotti? Go for the Petrichor made with Japanese whiskey, Pineau de Charantes, quinquina blanc, and Cocchi Americano aperitifs and umami that’s steeped with nettles.

At sister restaurant Black Lodge in Scott’s Addition, Yang contributes to the menu of mostly pre-batched and diluted cocktails.

“Black Lodge is less about the show of bartending and more about the personality of bartending,” Yang says. The menu of classic craft cocktails, each of which takes a unique spin on the classic, is designed to be poured quickly so the bartenders can focus on conversation. Guests can also order Black Lodge cocktails in large format bottles: “There are a little more than six cocktails in a bottle and it’s served just like wine,” Yang says. “You get a bottle on ice and everyone gets a class so you can pour and enjoy.”

Yang’s creative cocktail creation skills have also made him the only bartender in Virginia to become one of 50 regional finalists in the US Bartender’s Guild World Class Regional Competition. After making it through two rounds of online competitions, he’s heading to Pittsburgh, Pa., at the end of this month to compete for one of three Northeast regional spots in the national competition.

The competition tests technical skills as well as categories like drink quality, hospitality and presentation. Yang is preparing for a speed round where he’ll have to mix six drinks, one of them a dealer’s choice drink, within eight minutes; a Wanderlust round where he’ll have to create a drink inspired by two locations and tell a story about it; and a Cordially Speaking round where he’ll present a cocktail featuring his own cordial and Tanqueray No. Ten gin.

Edible Events

April 28, 6 p.m., Spain and Portugal Wine Tasting: Sample wines from the Iberian Peninsula alongside small bites in the Underground Kitchen’s new UGK@Hull Street studio boutique in Manchester. $Tickets cost $65 at theundergroundkitchen.org. While you’re there, browse the boutique where a portion of sales go to UGK Community First nonprofit that stives to reduce food insecurity in our region.

April 30, 12-7 p.m., VA Berry Cider Jam: After a four-year hiatus Blue Bee cider in Scott’s Addition brings back this boozy celebration with two special flights of berry-infused ciders from across Virginia. There will also be food from Rappahannock, Karmalita’s marshmallows, Truckle Cheesemongers sandwiches and charcuterie, a flower stem bar, fruit jams and live music. Blue Bee Cider will launch four ciders that day: Mill Race Bramble (this author’s favorite Blue Bee beverage that tastes fresh and fruity without being overly sweet), Blackberry Ginger, Frosé frozen cider, and a single-keg experimental Boysenberry Lavender cider.

May 1, South by Mideast: Persian Dinner in Richmond: Chef Sebastian Oveysi of Amoo’s Restaurant and Saffron Gourmet Truck in Washington D.C., who has been acclaimed for his Persian cuisine is coming to Richmond to prepare a prix fixe dinner at Westwood Fountain on Patterson Ave. The dinner is $85 for a variety of dishes and non-alcholic libations. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-by-mideast-persian-dinner-in-richmond-tickets-315048246787.