RVA eats to anticipate: Fat Rabbit Cakes, Biscuits & Gravy and a Scott's Addition Food Hall

Ready to drool? This is the latest list of food concepts opening soon in the area. And, we’ve topped it off with two upcoming June food events.

Billy Pasta at Ellwood Thompson’s (4 N.Thompson St.): Billy Fallen of Billy Bread and Billy Pie pizza fame partners with Ellwood’s owner Rick Hood and former Dutch & Co. owner Caleb Shriver to take over the old Ellwood’s café space serving hot dishes and freshly made packaged pasta to-go.

Biscuits & Gravy (1602 Roseneath Road): The owners of Tang & Biscuit bought The Dairy Bar and are converting it into their own breakfast-focused spot with simple, comfort food.

Fat Rabbit Cakes (2025 Venable St.): Much anticipated brick-and-mortar bakery from a baker whose been on pastry teams around town, including WPA Church Hill and Stella’s Grocery. The owner is currently offering a menu of order-ahead baked goods at www.fat-rabbit.com—think Hoptarts, her upscale take on the classic kid’s treat; Lyle-Os,”like an Oreo but bigger and better!” and homemade blueberry + lavender biscuits; as well as custom cakes.

One Way Ice Cream and Goodies (407 N. First St.): Cereal bar with regular and vegan ice cream from the owner of One Way Market across the street.

A Scott’s Addition Food Hall (3013 W. Leigh St.): EAT Restaurant Partners, the parent company of more than a dozen local restaurants including Lucky AF and Red Salt Chophouse, purchased the Hutcheson & Co. building in Scott’s Addition and plans to turn it into the neighborhood’s first food hall.

Spotty Dog (2416 Jefferson Ave.): Pop-up and home delivery ice cream company Spotty Dog finds a permanent home in Union Hill. Get ready for inventive flavors like Tahini Brownie Sundae, Carrot Cake, Lemon Poppy Seed, and Salted Caramel + Matzo Toffee Crunch. Vegan flavors are also available. Sound too good to wait for? Follow on Instagram at @spottydogrva where the week’s flavors are released on Tuesdays and you an pre-order to pick up in person or get porch delivery.

Upcoming dining events:

June 15, Two Fire Table: Oro pasta and Two Fire Table open-fire cooking are partnering for a family-style dinner of coal-roasted local produce and handmade pasta at Pizza Bones (2314 Jefferson Ave.), which will also be providing wine pairings. The meal will be served family style. Tickets cost $130 with wine pairings and $100 for food alone and can be purchased at https://two-fire-table-llc.ticketleap.com/oro-two-fire-table/

June 18, A Jubilee Soiree: Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas (200 S. 10th St.) hosts its second annual Jubilee Soiree fundraiser from 8 to 10 p.m., celebrating Black culture and food through cocktails. Along with Paul Polk of Charlotte’s, participating chefs include Candace Vinson of The Water Dog in Lynchburg, George Carroll of The Savory Grain, Mike Lindsey of Lillie Pearl and more, and pastry chef Justin Ross of JC Desserts. “One chef will be shucking oysters, Mike Lindsey will be making a lamb dish from his new restaurant [Jubilee], and of course we will be slinging cocktails all night,” says Charlotte’s co-owner Nikki Polk. Tickets cost $10 and benefit RVA HIP, an organization that helps hospitality workers affected by COVID-19. Food and drink will be available for purchase individually. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-jubilee-soiree-tickets-326665263597 for tickets.