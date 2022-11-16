Saison restaurant and market in Jackson Ward closing

After 10 years in business, Saison and Saison Market in Jackson Ward is closing, according to the restaurant's Instagram post.

"Our 10th anniversary is rapidly approaching and to commemorate it we’ve decided to close up shop. I could not be more proud of all that we’ve done and all that we’ve accomplished in this little room," owner Jay Bayer posted on Wednesday.

"We’ve been incredibly lucky and fortunate to have so many talented people be part of the history of our corner of Jackson Ward. At this time, it just feels right to be able to put a bow on this project and let it pass," he wrote.

Dec. 12 will be the last day of service at the restaurant and the market according to the post.

The restaurant at Saison at 23 W. Marshall St. was known for Latin American dishes with touches of Southern cuisine. Saison Market offered brunch and lunch specials and was well-known for the fried chicken biscuit. Saison opened in Jackson Ward in 2012, as one of the first fine dining restaurants in the neighborhood. Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's dining review from 2013.

"I have more things I want to create and know that this current team has more they want to do as well," Bayer wrote in the post.

Bayer is also involved in Bingo Beer Co., a combination brewery, bar-restaurant, and arcade at 2900 W. Broad St. in Scott's Addition, which opened in 2018 and remains open.