Saison restaurant and market in Jackson Ward closing

Saison is one of the Richmond restaurants joining in OpenSeat.
ABOVE: Saison Market is part of the booming dining scene in Richmond’s downtown.
Cocktails and Latin American-Southern fare are the draw at Saison.
The dining area in Saison includes photos taken in Mexico.
Fried chicken dinner at Saison in Richmond
Fries with trotter gravy at Saison
Lavender black bean cassoulet with pork shoulder, at Saison
Pozole rojo: pork, hominy, chilies, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and lime at Saison
Fried corn with gusano salt and Virginia peanuts, at Saison. The restaurant also offers a rotation of draught beers.
The "Latin Market" cocktail, at Saison. Contents: tequila, mezcal, pineapple juice, hellfire bitters, lime juice, demerara syrup, and cilantro on a large ice cube.
The dining area in Saison includes photos taken in Mexico.
Saison Market makes serious non-syrupy-sweet drinks.
After 10 years in business, Saison and Saison Market in Jackson Ward is closing, according to the restaurant's Instagram post.
"Our 10th anniversary is rapidly approaching and to commemorate it we’ve decided to close up shop. I could not be more proud of all that we’ve done and all that we’ve accomplished in this little room," owner Jay Bayer posted on Wednesday.
"We’ve been incredibly lucky and fortunate to have so many talented people be part of the history of our corner of Jackson Ward. At this time, it just feels right to be able to put a bow on this project and let it pass," he wrote.
Dec. 12 will be the last day of service at the restaurant and the market according to the post.
The restaurant at Saison at 23 W. Marshall St. was known for Latin American dishes with touches of Southern cuisine. Saison Market offered brunch and lunch specials and was well-known for the fried chicken biscuit. Saison opened in Jackson Ward in 2012, as one of the first fine dining restaurants in the neighborhood. Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's dining review from 2013.
Some pop-up dishes around town include (clockwise from top left) Saison’s Korean fried chicken wings, plus three dishes from Longoven’s Brasa: skate wing with herbed puree, piri piri chicken and pork chop with ramp chimichurri.
