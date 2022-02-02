Salt & Forge in Jackson Ward closing, owner to focus on social justice

Salt & Forge, the breakfast-and-lunch spot in Jackson Ward known for its spectacular biscuits and salads, is closing.

Salt & Forge's last day will be Sunday, Feb. 13. The restaurant is located at 312 N. Second St.

The Jackson Ward spot opened in 2018 and survived the pandemic, but the owner David Hahn posted on Instagram that he and his wife have decided to close the restaurant to focus on social justice.

"Some of you who know me more closely know I have struggled with finding a balance between being an apolitical business owner and becoming more politically and socially active," Hahn posted. "I cannot continue to watch from the sidelines as our social and political atmosphere becomes even more toxified. To devote myself to building a better society for all, not just some, in a strategic, civil, and collaborative manner, I have to close Salt & Forge so I can responsibly take these next steps."

