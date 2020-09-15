Sandston Smokehouse closes for good amid pandemic; MoJo's restaurant announces it's next

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandston Smokehouse restaurant has closed for good as a result of the economic impact of the coronvirus pandemic on its business.

"This virus has done more than cause personal harm. This virus has wreaked havoc on our nation. It has destroyed lives, broken homes, and killed our economy. We thank everyone for the thee years we were able to provide for our community, our staffs and friends families, and our own family," owner Bobby Haller wrote in a post on the Henrico County restaurants Facebook page.

Sandston Smokehouse opened in August 2017 and a year ago the future looked bright for the mom and pop barbecue shop. The restaurant was gaining traction and new customers regularly and had a struck a deal to open an on-site food truck at Facebook's data center in the White Oak Technology Park.

The the pandemic hit and Haller said he struggled to hang on as long as he could. He spent more than a week looking at his books and agonizing over the decision to shutter his restaurant.

"We have endured 3 years of working our hardest to provide our community with a damn good restaurant to feel at home and have delicious meals shared over great fellowship," he wrote. "We worked tirelessly to try to withstand this storm, but the time has come to close down at no choice of our own."