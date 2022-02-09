SB’s Main Street Love Shack heading into the Fan

The sister to retro-vibey B-52s-themed SB’s Lakeside Love Shack is targeting this month to open in the old Brunch space, formerly the home of Starlite in the Fan.

“I’m super excited to bring a piece of the Lakeside community into the Fan,” says owner and namesake Sarabeth Hagen. SB’s opened in 2017 in the HUB shopping center and the sassy setting, oversized portions and weekly pop-culture-themed specials board quickly turned the tiny café into a dining destination, bringing Richmonders outside the neighborhood in to rediscover the community. Hagen waitressed in the Fan for years before moving to Lakeside and opening a restaurant—you might remember her from a long stint at Curbside.

In the new location you’ll find similar dishes to Lakeside’s generously portioned breakfasts all day (“Knock a Lil Louder Sugar” buns are highly recommended) and lunch selections. A combination of veterans from the Lakeside location and newbies are being trained up to provide great service and lots of love.

Don’t expect every detail to be finished on your first visit. “We grow as time goes on,” Hagen says. “People bring us stuff to add to the walls—a picture a kid colors or their grandmother’s coffee mug. We call it ‘shacky.’ Every time you come in you might see a new trinket on the shelf.”

Kids are also welcome. “I’m a mom, so we’re very kid-friendly,” Hagen says. “We have glitter for their milk or water and lots to do while you wait, like sidewalk chalk and coloring books.” Speaking of which, Hagen is already thinking of dedicated wait-with-a-drink areas for when it gets busy.

At first, hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed on Wednesdays. Guests can use the parking lot behind Capitol Market located across the street from the restaurant. Keep your eye out for the giant logo heart on the building: “We like to say we’re the new heart of the Fan,” Hagen says.

SB’s Main Street Love Shack will be located at 2600 W. Main St., https://www.sbs-love-shack.com.

Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's dining review of SB's Lakeside Love Shack from 2018:

