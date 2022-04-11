Secco Wine Bar closing at the end of April

Secco Wine Bar announced that it will be closing at the end of April.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but we promised ourselves if we bounced back post pandemic we would take some time off and just...live," Secco posted to its Facebook page.

Secco has been a Fan District favorite at 325 N. Robinson St. for 12 years.

"Thanks to all you fabulous people--staff and regulars and vendors and neighbors. We are very lucky to have lived this dream for so many years. See you on the other side! (And make those reservations soon!)"

Secco Wine Bar got its start from River City Cellars, a beloved wine shop owned by Julia Battaglini in Carytown. After 14 years as a wine shop, she branched out and turned River City Cellars into Secco Wine Bar.

Secco moved from Carytown to the former Buddy’s Place space in the Museum District in 2016.

"It's time to take a break from 25+ years in this industry to travel, visit family, rekindle long dormant hobbies and figure out our next chapter," the wine bar posted to Facebook. "We are so grateful for your support all these years, especially for those of you who have been our champions since Julia opened River City Cellars back in 1998."

Secco's last day of operation will be April 29. Reservations are encouraged.

