Sedona Taphouse launching new restaurant concept - NAPA Kitchen and Wine - to open this summer in Westchester Commons

The parent company of Sedona Taphouse - the nearly 10-year-old Richmond-based craft beer bar and Southwest cuisine-inspired restaurant chain - is branching out with a new concept: NAPA Kitchen and Wine.
“NAPA will embrace the many culinary influences of California which include Asian, Southwest as well as coastal fresh seafood,” said Dennis Barbaro, founder of parent company DJB Hospitality in a statement.
Hand-rolled sushi, grain bowls, salad and entrees, such as hand-cut steaks and fresh fish will be featured on the menu and the restaurant will feature a California-heavy wine list with a strong by the glass program, including a self-serve wine bar, as well as tasting wine lounge and large patio with a bar.
The new restaurant is slated to open in late summer in Westchester Commons in Chesterfield County, the same complex where DJB Hospitality opened the first Sedona Taphouse in late 2011. Sedona Taphouse now has more than a dozen locations across the country, including six in Virginia, three of which are in the Richmond area.
A similar expansion plan is likely with NAPA, according to LaTonya Whitaker, director of marketing for DJB Hospitality.
Todd Johnson, the former owner and executive chef of Mezzanine restaurant in Carytown, will oversee the menu and kitchen at NAPA as executive chef. Mezzanine was an award-winning, farm-to-table restaurant that closed in 2015 after 7 years in business.
"Todd brings extraordinary culinary skills and creativity, and I am thrilled that he will be an integral part of this concept launch," Barbaro said.
NAPA will also have a registered dietitian on staff, according to a news release, who will help cultivate a menu including "heart-healthy offerings and vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. And there are plans for a wine club in which members can get access to tastings and wines of the month.
The 6,700 square foot space in Westechester Commons, most recently Solar Nails, is being designed by Designed by Cameron Harris Interiors and Jones and Jones Architects and will feature a "rustic interior space with natural woods, a self-serve wine lounge, an exhibition kitchen, and an outdoor bar with a wood burning fireplace," according to a news release.
“I wanted to create a comfortable restaurant with a winery feel that embraces the diverse culinary scene and laid-back vibe of the West Coast,” Barbaro said. “NAPA Kitchen and Wine will be a place to create memories and celebrate great wines with friends."
NAPA Kitchen and Wine is expected to open late summer.
