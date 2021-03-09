Sedona Taphouse launching new restaurant concept - NAPA Kitchen and Wine - to open this summer in Westchester Commons

The parent company of Sedona Taphouse - the nearly 10-year-old Richmond-based craft beer bar and Southwest cuisine-inspired restaurant chain - is branching out with a new concept: NAPA Kitchen and Wine.

“NAPA will embrace the many culinary influences of California which include Asian, Southwest as well as coastal fresh seafood,” said Dennis Barbaro, founder of parent company DJB Hospitality in a statement.

Hand-rolled sushi, grain bowls, salad and entrees, such as hand-cut steaks and fresh fish will be featured on the menu and the restaurant will feature a California-heavy wine list with a strong by the glass program, including a self-serve wine bar, as well as tasting wine lounge and large patio with a bar.

The new restaurant is slated to open in late summer in Westchester Commons in Chesterfield County, the same complex where DJB Hospitality opened the first Sedona Taphouse in late 2011. Sedona Taphouse now has more than a dozen locations across the country, including six in Virginia, three of which are in the Richmond area.

A similar expansion plan is likely with NAPA, according to LaTonya Whitaker, director of marketing for DJB Hospitality.