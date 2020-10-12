Seven months into the pandemic, Richmond restaurants continue to struggle. Without federal help, they say they might not survive

Warner is seeking his third term in the Senate. He and his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade, face off in Richmond on Tuesday night in their third and final debate.

Kevin Liu, who co-owns Carytown Cupcakes, The Tin Pan music venue and The Jasper cocktail bar said he’s forfeited his pay to stay afloat. With health officials predicting an uptick in COVID cases heading into flu season and a stimulus package yet to be finalized in the weeks leading up to an election, Liu expects the fall out to linger for years.

“I am literally losing my own money right now. Sooner or later that will run out,” Liu said. “I’m holding my breath and waiting right now to see.”

But there needs to be stimulus to relieve the stress points that have put them under, he added. Without it, restaurants will inevitably shut down.

In the first few months, they adapted. They reinvented. They encouraged people to buy gift cards, virtually tip and began delivering to pad the revenue they lost.

Then it turned into a word Lester Johnson, owner of Mama J’s, finds himself repeating over and over: survive.