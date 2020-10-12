Seven months into the pandemic, Richmond restaurants continue to struggle. Without federal help, they say they might not survive

Seven months into a pandemic that plunged the food service industry into a limbo of uncertainty, Richmond restaurant owners continue demanding financial assistance from the government that forced them to shut down.
Yet, despite being one of the largest economic drivers in the country – Richmond restaurants alone contributed roughly $45 million to the city in fiscal year 2019 – and a force behind the build up of communities and culture, restaurants might never see that relief.
The lack of it could mean joining the at least 30 Richmond restaurants that have permanently closed their doors because of the coronavirus.
“We really could not make it," said Michelle Williams, co-owner of Richmond Restaurant Group, which owns eight restaurants across the region including The Daily Kitchen & Bar. "So many restaurants could not make it."
“Meanwhile, fast food chains are busier than ever. It’s difficult for independent restaurant owners to sit back and watch, and kind of feel forgotten.”
In a roundtable discussion Tuesday with Sen. Mark Warner – who cosponsored legislation that if passed would pump $120 billion into addressing the industry’s collapse – more than 20 of the city’s restaurant stakeholders gathered at Hobnob in Scott’s Addition to push for what’s needed to make it through.
Tax breaks. Incentives for bringing employees back to work. A program that ensures PPP goes to those who need it. Money to offset increased costs due to lost wages. Increased use of cleaning supplies and masks. Help navigating federal relief programs and advertising their availability.
Answers.
While sales have plummeted and restaurant volume has barely reached 50% of its pre-COVID levels, rent and utility costs remain fixed, restaurant owners said Tuesday. On top of that, Richmond has the highest meals tax in the state, owners are navigating an overloaded unemployment program and they don’t have a plan for what happens when temperatures drop and outdoor dining is no longer an option.
“It really scares everyone for what we have in store for us for the winter since we’re not further along in solutions for the pandemic than we are,” said Williams.
With the U.S. Senate on pause until Friday, Warner told the group that if there’s no deal by week’s end, restaurants may need to hold out until after the election - a reality that’s made owners feel like a bargaining chip in a political battle.
The weeks wasted were days businesses couldn’t afford to lose, Warner added.
“Richmond’s renaissance in a lot of ways [is tied] to the dining scene. It’s become nationally known,” Warner said. “If these restaurants close down and don’t reopen, a lot of the economic growth that we’ve seen, that’s attracted young people, isn’t going to come back.”
Warner is seeking his third term in the Senate. He and his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade, face off in Richmond on Tuesday night in their third and final debate.
Kevin Liu, who co-owns Carytown Cupcakes, The Tin Pan music venue and The Jasper cocktail bar said he’s forfeited his pay to stay afloat. With health officials predicting an uptick in COVID cases heading into flu season and a stimulus package yet to be finalized in the weeks leading up to an election, Liu expects the fall out to linger for years.
“I am literally losing my own money right now. Sooner or later that will run out,” Liu said. “I’m holding my breath and waiting right now to see.”
But there needs to be stimulus to relieve the stress points that have put them under, he added. Without it, restaurants will inevitably shut down.
In the first few months, they adapted. They reinvented. They encouraged people to buy gift cards, virtually tip and began delivering to pad the revenue they lost.
Then it turned into a word Lester Johnson, owner of Mama J’s, finds himself repeating over and over: survive.
“At the end of the day, we’re still in a long-haul process on this thing. This environment is not going to change in the next two months,” Johnson said in a Tuesday interview. “You’re really just trying to make enough to cover your expenses if you can. If you can put some in your pocket one month, the likelihood is that next month, you might lose it. That’s probably the best-case scenario.”
There’s only so much localities and state governments can do, he said.
