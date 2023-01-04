Shyndigz closes restaurant, Wong's Tacos headed to Midlothian and a new food hall

A combination of sweet flavors stands out in the Wong Gonz Silver Tacos entrée.
Shyndigz closes restaurant, starts construction on a new restaurant
With the new year, the owners of Shyndigz have decided to shift focus. They are officially closing the Shyndigz restaurant (1903 W. Cary St.), and shifting focus to a building a new Shyndigz Market across the street at 1912 W. Cary with a targeted opening in Summer of 2023. In the meantime, the regular market at 1831 W. Cary St. remains open and The Fancy Biscuit restaurant brunch restaurant in the same space is now open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Changes at EAT Restaurant Partners and opening of Main St. Dragon
Along with closing Foo Dog (1537 W. Main St.) at the end of 2022, EAT Restaurant Partners also closed The Hot Chick (7th N 17th St.). In an email statement, the group said both restaurant concepts will be part of EAT Food Hall, opening in late 2023 in Scott's Addition at 3013 W. Leigh St.
Another EAT Restaurant Partners concept, Wong's Tacos will be opening a second location in the Winterfield Shopping Center in Midlothian next to Triple Crossing Brewery at the end of January. The "Mexinese" menu features fusion dishes inspired by Chinese and Mexican cuisine.
And, for those mourning the temporary closure of Foo Dog, fret not. Within the next week, Main St. Dragon Asian Street Food will be opening in the Foo Dog space with the same executive chef and a revamped but similar menu with street food small plates, ramen, rice and noodle dishes.
