Kevin Liu, co-owner of The Jasper, Carytown Cupcakes and The Tin Pan, has been busy whipping up the occasional big batch of ramen for friends and family, but he was definitely not planning to open a ramen restaurant.

Even when The Jasper cocktail bar in Carytown began hosting ramen pop-up events using the Carytown Cupcakes kitchen after hours and friends told him he should do a ramen night, “I was like, no way!” he said.

Ramen is time-consuming to prepare and has to be made in big batches — it wasn’t something Liu wanted to add to his already full plate.

And then COVID-19 happened, forcing The Jasper to shut down for indoor dining. Lui, along with co-owners Mattias Hagglund, Thomas Leggett, and Brandon Peck, pivoted to offer cocktails to-go and for delivery, but quickly realized they’d need something more to stay afloat. So, they launched a friends and family pop-up series with different takeout-food concepts throughout the week. And somehow, Liu found himself at the helm of Slurp! Ramen on Thursday nights, and his recipes turned out to be extremely popular.

“We got really great feedback; I’m still kind of pinching myself,” Liu said.

As Slurp! was growing in popularity, Nathan Hughes of Sperity Real Estate Ventures, also approached Liu about a new project in Union Hill with a 2,000-square-foot spot that would be perfect for a restaurant. At first, Liu and his partners considered making the entire thing a ramen joint, but they soon realized that similar successful concepts in larger cities were much smaller. “In summer, people don’t all want hot bowls of ramen,” Liu said.

So they decided to take the space, but split it in two. Slurp! (2416 Jefferson Ave., Unit C1), the first concept, opened in late April with 18 seats for diners and a focused Asian-inspired menu. “We don’t want to say we are the most authentic ramen in town,” Liu said. “It’s not explicitly a Japanese or Asian place.”

The main menu features four types of noodles: tonkotsu, tahini miso and shoyu ramen, and a dan dan noodle dish. Liu and partners Hagglund, Leggett and Peck collaborated to choose the recipes for each; they aren’t traditional renditions of the dishes, but flavors Liu has experimented with and that the team liked.

Along with the ramen, there are chicken wings, gyoza and sides, such as cucumber salad, tofu skins and edamame. Liu notes that the bowls of ramen are designed to be a hearty and filling meal, but not so overwhelming that you can’t finish them or order a side dish.

Slurp!’s drink menu features Sapporo on draft, multiple single-serve sakes and a Suntory Toki Whisky highball machine that looks simple from the bar, but underneath is complexly constructed to serve the classic combination of the silky Japanese whisky, club soda and ice along with pristine levels of coldness and carbonation.

The Slurp! design is sleek and modern with streamlined minimalist seating for quick dining turnover. “We had a lot of conversations about how Japanese we wanted it to be,” Liu said. Peck, who studied graphic design, oversaw the decor that features retro prints like enlarged art from 1970s matchboxes. Tim Skirven created the eye-catching cat mural that anchors Slurp!’s modern, stylized vibe.

It took nine months to design Slurp! and Emerald Lounge, the cocktail bar concept on the other side of the aquarium, which will be opening in the next few weeks. Emerald Lounge is meant to stand apart from Slurp! and The Jasper, and will be the crew’s take on island escapism, drawing on notes of Havana with lots of vibrant greens in the decor.

Since Slurp! opened, the crew has been slinging over 100 bowls of noodles per night out of a 400-square-foot kitchen. Liu notes that there’s often a waitlist, but because the restaurant is designed for quicker dining, the wait time is usually short.

Slurp! is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Once Liu can figure out how to get and store more noodles in that tiny kitchen, look for expanded hours. Follow online at slurpramenrva.com for updates.

PHOTOS: Slurp Ramen bar from the team behind The Jasper recently opened in Union Hill.