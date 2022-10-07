Small family diner Sisters Café closing its doors in Manchester

Manchester is losing a small diner that has consistently served home-cooked breakfast and lunch out of its small brick building at 606 Commerce Road for the past 23 years.

Founder and co-owner of Sisters Café Jane Hicks said that Friday is the last day that anyone will be able to get their hands on a “Basic Breakfast,” which includes two eggs with meat, toast or biscuit for $6.50, or the “Real Meal Deal,” which offers two eggs, sausage or bacon and two hotcakes or French toast for $9.

The 875-square-foot diner-style café has specialized in simple meals. Breakfast centered around eggs, pancakes and biscuits with gravy while lunch featured items like grilled cheese, bologna burgers and fish sandwiches.

Hicks said she first got the idea for the restaurant while she was working a snack bar inside a bingo hall near Sheppard Street.

“Somebody said, ‘You’d be dangerous if you had a restaurant,’” Hicks said. “Ding.”

The light went off, and she went to work finding a location. She initially looked near Sheppard Street, but startup costs were too expensive. She always passed a little white-brick building in Manchester on her way home. A “for rent” sign was placed out front, and she moved immediately to get the space. Sisters Café was born.

The restaurant’s name was coined for the four sisters who started and ran the business for most of its existence — Hicks, LaForest Banks, Dorothy Hunter and Phyllis Paige. Younger generations working at the restaurant said the four sisters would always have their disagreements but that they always had a way of coming together before the day was over.

Hicks said that their main concern was always providing an affordable meal for working-class people.

“I don’t expect to be rich, but I expect everybody to have a meal,” Hicks said. “Everybody says we’re too cheap, but I look at it as: the people are working-class, and they need to be able to afford to eat.”

Sisters Café had previously been occupied by a barbecue restaurant. The pit still stands behind the counter. Hicks said that restaurant was popular for alcohol sales among many of its patrons, and it was important to her that her customers came to her restaurant specifically for the food.

“I have never served alcohol at this restaurant. I always wanted people to come sit down and pay attention to the food,” she said.

Omar Hoover has been a Sisters Café customer for the past 15 years. He first started going to the restaurant when he was a teenager and said he always orders the same thing: a Real Deal Meal for breakfast. He said it isn’t just the food that has kept him coming back, but the family atmosphere they’ve created.

“Driving by, you see this place — you wouldn’t realize there’s so much love in that little building,” Hoover said.

A sign placed on the front door reads “No pajamas, lounge clothing or travel pants allowed.” Hicks and her sisters used to hound Hoover if he didn’t pull up his pants or finish his entire plate of food when he was younger. When he got older, they would always have a word of advice if he was in a difficult spot.

“I don’t know if they know how much they’ve been there for me,” Hoover said. “I didn’t ever think that they’d be leaving. I thought that they would be there forever.”

The restaurant’s closure comes after several years of stress and decline for the family. Two of the original sisters, Banks and Hunter, passed away during the past three years. Hicks said Paige, her youngest sister, has stayed away from the restaurant out of caution since the pandemic started.

Hicks herself has faced some health issues resulting in surgeries during the past two months. She also said the increased cost of food was putting added stress on a business that she wanted to remain affordable.

“Now, this is time for me to take care of me,” Hicks said. “This is a tough job; it’s 13 hours or more standing on your feet.”

She said that sometimes it feels like the restaurant hasn’t received the spotlight it deserves, but once someone walked through the door, they usually came back.