Sneak peek at Acacia's new location at Libbie Mill, opening soon

Richmond’s longtime favorite restaurant Acacia is finally about to reopen at Libbie Mill.

Owners Dale and Aline Retizer, who are known for mentoring many of Richmond’s top chefs and starting Richmond Restaurant Week benefiting hunger relief organization Feed More, closed Acacia’s second home at 2601 W. Cary St. in January of 2020, leaving a noticeable void of prix fixe menus and lump crab cakes.

The new, third home for Acacia is close to opening.

The new restaurant was in the works, even before Acacia closed in January of 2020. With high ceilings, big basket chandeliers, a long bar, and soothing blue and neutral tones, it's a modern and slightly streamlined take on the vibe the Reitzers have always created.

"This is Acacia at its umpteenth level of seafood and water and beach," Aline said.

As Acacia is preparing for an official opening, the restaurant is hosting prix fixe dinner pop-ups, which are announced via their email list and Instagram.

We attended the first one on Jan. 19. The meal started with fresh bites of salmon crudo topped with sweet pear and yuzu, punctuated with a punch of truffle oil paired with a crisp Italian blanc de blanc. Next came a rich, creamy sweet red pepper soup with shrimp and crème fraîche. For the entree, we got a taste of Acacia’s signature crab cake—just like always, lump crab was barely bound with a bit of mayonnaise and grainy mustard.

The meat course was roasted duck leg with Asian five-spice flavor infused throughout topped with warm ponzu sauce and served with earthy shiitake mushrooms, bok choy and tender roasted sweet potatoes.

To finish, a decadent chocolate ganache tart was served over flavor-packed berry sauce and finished with whipped cream. Each course came with a wine pairing from Free Run Wine Merchants.

There isn’t an official opening date yet, and Aline said there will be some more pop-up events while they are hiring and training the new staff.

You'll also see some familiar faces from Acacia's past restaurant staff, and both of their children have also joined them to work at the new location.

PHOTOS: Acacia at Libbie Mill