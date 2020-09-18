Some restaurant owners had business interruption insurance. Insurers aren't paying, though.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the thorny issue in April when he told reporters that he suspected many insurers were dodging their obligations. "You have people that have never asked for business interruption insurance [payments] and they've been paying a lot of money for a lot of years for the privilege of having it," Trump said. "And then when they finally need it, the insurance company says, 'We're not going to give it.' We can't let that happen."

Although sympathetic to their policyholders' plights, insurers say most business interruption policies were designed to cover shutdowns caused by catastrophes such as hurricanes and terrorist attacks while excluding pandemics that cause widespread losses too staggering to cover, even for an industry sitting on $850 billion in reserves.

Only a small number of businesses sought additional coverage that specifically includes losses caused by pandemics, said David Sampson, CEO of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, an industry trade group.

In the meantime, Hagglund’s restaurant is still closed for dine-in, but continues to offer takeout and delivery for its entire menu, including alcoholic beverages, to its customers. Since the bar doesn’t specialize in food, Hagglund says The Jasper hosts guest chefs daily and a lemonade stand, which serves both lemonade and cocktails, on the weekend.

“It makes the most sense to keep the lights on,” Hagglund said.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. tjean-charles@timesdispatch.com