Sous Casa at it again with prepared Christmas meals for those in need

The folks behind Sous Casa are at it again, thanks to the Richmond area's generous spirit.

Sous Casa, a start-up eatery that operates out of Hatch Kitchen RVA, will offer prepared holiday meals that will be delivered to recipients' doors during the week of Christmas.

Individual meals are $4 - they'll contain honey glazed ham, brown sugar sweet potatoes and a mixture of green beans and wax beans - and will be delivered as frozen, ready-to-heat meals. Additionally, customers can purchase bowls at discounted prices to be delivered to some of the area's neediest individuals and families. One donated bowl is $3.50, five to nine bowls are $3.25 each, and 10 or more bowls are $3 each.

The bowls can be ordered by phone and online Sunday through Friday, Dec.18.

If this sounds familiar, that's because Sous Casa offered a Thanksgiving turkey bowl special last month and at that time, Chef Owner Jim Hamilton said the goal was to reach 1,000 donated bowls.

Richmonders did not disappoint, as more than 4,500 meals were donated.

Hamilton said feedback from those who received the meals was inspiration enough to do it again.