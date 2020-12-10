Sous Casa at it again with prepared Christmas meals for those in need

The folks behind Sous Casa are at it again, thanks to the Richmond area's generous spirit.
Sous Casa, a start-up eatery that operates out of Hatch Kitchen RVA, will offer prepared holiday meals that will be delivered to recipients' doors during the week of Christmas.
Individual meals are $4 - they'll contain honey glazed ham, brown sugar sweet potatoes and a mixture of green beans and wax beans - and will be delivered as frozen, ready-to-heat meals. Additionally, customers can purchase bowls at discounted prices to be delivered to some of the area's neediest individuals and families. One donated bowl is $3.50, five to nine bowls are $3.25 each, and 10 or more bowls are $3 each.
The bowls can be ordered by phone and online Sunday through Friday, Dec.18.
If this sounds familiar, that's because Sous Casa offered a Thanksgiving turkey bowl special last month and at that time, Chef Owner Jim Hamilton said the goal was to reach 1,000 donated bowls.
Richmonders did not disappoint, as more than 4,500 meals were donated.
Hamilton said feedback from those who received the meals was inspiration enough to do it again.
"The food is great," he said, but for those families in need, "just realizing how many people care or are thinking about them is just as impactful."
Donated meals will be distributed to more than a dozen organizations that feed the hungry, including Circles RVA, Ronald McDonald House, Blessing Warriors and more, as well as local food pantries and Richmond Public Schools' students and their families. Hamilton said they're hoping serve at least as many people as they did during Thanksgiving.
Circles RVA Community Coordinator Kristin Blalock said the Thanksgiving bowl donations fed about 75 families, though Sous Casa also provides meals for Circles recipients throughout the year.
Normally, Sous Casa specializes in burritos and seasonal bowls featuring meats and vegetables, and their menu sets them apart from other food donations offered to Circles, Blalock said.
The holiday bowls, much like Sous Casa's signature burritos, are "a thoughtful, high-quality meal," Blalock said. "It's delicious and nutritious....a treat for the families we serve."
