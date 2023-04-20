Southbound Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Southbound, 3036 Stony Point Road, (804) 918-5431
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Steamed pei mussels, calabrian chili, tomato, house sourdough (gfo)
Nachos, spiced pork, black beans, white queso, salsa ranchero, cilantro, jalapeno (gf,vo)
Deviled eggs, pickled mustard seed, trout roe, green goddess (gf,vo)
Baby gem Caesar, baby gem, green goddess, breadcrumbs, white anchovy (gf,vo)
Crispy catfish, stone ground grits, coleslaw, hot sauce butter (gfo)
Double cheeseburger, 7 Hills beef, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, waffle fries
Seared chicken, housemade spaghetti, confit red onion, English peas, olive, arugula, parmesan, lemon butter
Flank steak, shoestring fries, caramelized onion, Southbound sauce (gfo),
Ramp & kale oriechette, asparagus, smoked feta, fennel, garlic herb sauce (v,vego)
Pan seared fluke, black-eyed peas, radish, scallion sauce (gf)
Lemon thyme pound cake, sorghum whipped cream, blackberry preserves
Ricotta panna cotta, house granola, honey (gfo)
Chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream, cookie crumble (gfo, v)
