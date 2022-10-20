 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. opens in Union Hill

After running a pop-up ice-cream pickup and delivery business for about four years, Alex Miller and Hannah Sager opened their much-anticipated The Spotty Dog (2416 Jefferson Ave.) ice cream parlor in Union Hill on October 15.

The modern ice cream parlor with booths, tables and a sleek counter was partially funded through 241 backers who pledged $26,549 through a Kickstarter campaign.

It also includes a spacious production facility for whipping up creative flavors like Miso PBJ, Tahini Brownie Sundae, and Wasabi Snack Mix.

The Spotty Dog is currently in soft opening mode, offering a full menu of New England style scoops. Milkshakes, sundaes, specials and pints to-go are coming soon. Don’t miss the house-made waffle cones and sesame caramel topping.

Current hours are Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit spottydogicecream.com or follow on Instagram at @spottydogrva.

