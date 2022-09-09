Sprezza Southern Italian restaurant coming to old Morton’s space in Shockoe

When Angela Petruzzelli moved to Richmond, she fell in love with the city but missed the Southern Italian cuisine she enjoyed growing up.

“I grew up cooking,” she said. “It was how my family spent time together.”

After seeing the popularity of pop-up concepts, she launched Sprezza, a Southern-Italian pop-up concept, about a little over a year ago.

As she hosted successful pop-up takeout dinners and event collaborations at The Broken Tulip and Pizza Bones, she started looking for a restaurant space. “The pop-ups were super geared toward things that people could take home with them,” Petruzzielli said, adding that most traditional Italian restaurants don’t offer takeout, so she had to focus on certain menu items that could travel long distances and be reheated. In addition, being a one-woman show meant the quantities she could prepare and sell were very limited.

When she saw the former location of Morton’s The Steakhouse (111 Virginia St.), she fell in love. “Anyone who has been to the old Morton’s knows it was very dark and kind of felt like a man cave,” Petruzzelli said. “I’m planning to make it bright and open, like restaurants in Southern Italy. It’s going to feel airy, even without windows.”

The 7,000-plus square-foot restaurant has lots of space, and Petruzzelli is excited about the capacity to serve everyone who has supported her business. “I want to give them something amazing and something I’m proud of … It will be elevated and beautiful,” she said.

The name Sprezza comes from the Italian word “sprezzatura.” “It’s the art of taking something complicated and making it look really simple,” Petruzzelli said, and it perfectly fits her made-from-scratch dishes. For example, her traditional lasagna takes eight hours to make and features fresh pasta sauce and slow-simmered Bolognese. It sells out at every pop-up and will definitely be on the Sprezza menu.

Other popular items are panini sandwiches served on freshly baked bread with imported ingredients as well as fresh pastries, like the frequently requested sporcamuss. To make them, Petruzzelli fills scratch-made puff pastries with Italian cream. “They take forever to make,” she said.

The restaurant menu will feature elevated Southern Italian dishes, including seafood, steaks, fresh meat cuts, housemade pasta, freshly baked pastries and dessert. Petruzzelli is particularly excited about incorporating seafood into her homemade pastas — something she just couldn’t do with takeout pop-ups.

Sprezza is targeting a mid-to-late November opening. The restaurant will launch with dinner service only, but Petruzzelli is hoping to add lunch and brunch soon after, and eventually coffee and pastries early in the day.

In the meantime, follow @sprezzacucina on Instagram. Petruzzelli will continue to host pop-ups while overseeing the renovation process and will share details there.