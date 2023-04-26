When Stanley’s, the new Philly-inspired hoagie spot quietly opened in the former Robin Inn space recently, the Fan District sandwich shop drew so many customers on its first day, the restaurant ran out of the next day’s bread.

Richmond restaurateurs James Kohler, formerly of Brenner Pass, and Mike Epps, of Cobra Burger, have been planning the Philly-South Jersey hoagie concept for months and stoking foodie fandom with pop-ups at The Jasper.

“Richmond is really good at coming out and supporting new things,” Kohler said of Stanley’s instantly warm reception in RVA dining.

“I think it’s just a fun concept. It’s easy to digest what we’re doing. It’s definitely different than other places in the city. Plus, it’s the anticipation of being in this space in the old Robin Inn. It’s such an iconic spot.”

The Robin Inn was a Richmond institution at 2601 Park Ave. for over 60 years, serving the Fan whopping platters of spaghetti, lasagna and pizza. It closed last year, with The Robin Inn’s neon sign going to The Valentine.

“When I saw the space was available and stepped in the door, I texted Mike right away and said, ‘This is it. This is where it has to go,’” Kohler said.

Their idea was “Richmond’s favorite hoagie bar” — sort of like the TV show “Cheers”: a neighborhood spot, good for cocktails, conversation and a spectacular sandwich.

Kohler lived in Philadelphia for a while and fell in love with Philly-inspired hoagies.

“There was a spot on the corner from where we lived called Primo Hoagies. That was my first experience with a hard-seeded long roll. And I was like, ‘OK, that’s the best sandwich I’ve ever had.’”

Kohler moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, followed by a career in Richmond restaurants, first as the beverage manager at the now-shuttered Saison in Jackson Ward, then as the co-owner of Brenner Pass and Black Lodge in Scott’s Addition. He left Brenner Pass in October to start Stanley’s.

Richmond Times-Dispatch dining writer Megan Marconyak swung by Stanley’s on its debut April 20 and reported that the Stanley’s cheesesteak ($16) is the standout.

Savory, tender shaved ribeye is layered with creamy Cooper Sharp White cheddar, griddled onions and a combination of pickled hot and sweet cherry peppers that provide a punch of heat and tang. Kohler said the cheesesteak is his personal favorite, based off the cheesesteak at Angelo’s in South Philadelphia.

“It’s the cheesesteak I always get anytime I’m in Philly,” he said.

The roast pork ($16) is a staff favorite, served Philadelphia-style with pungent provolone cheese, red sauce and garlicky broccoli rabe.

On the hoagie side of the menu, the South Philly special ($16) is the most traditional, featuring freshly sliced prosciutto, capicola, salami, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, shredded lettuce, mayo, oil and vinegar for a satisfying take on a classic sub.

Spice lovers can order the Mckoko ($16) with hot ham, capicola, mortadella, shredded lettuce, Cooper Sharp White cheddar, pickled red onions and an in-house-created Duke’s Calabrian chili mayo. If you’re looking for something different, try The Larry David ($16), featuring smoked whitefish salad, arugula, anchovy verde and fried capers.

A fan of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Kohler said the sandwich came from an episode in which Larry David visits a diner that named a sandwich after him. But in classic Larry David-fashion, he doesn’t like the sandwich and tries to switch sandwiches with Ted Danson.

Likewise, Stanley’s has a Ted Danson ($16), featuring roasted turkey, bacon, sharp provolone, shredduce, mayo, oil and vinegar.

Sourcing products such as Cooper Sharp White cheddar, hot peppered ham, capicola and, of course, the hard-seeded rolls were critical to opening Richmond’s new hoagie bar, its owners say.

But finding the perfect bread for Stanley’s hoagies proved a challenge. Kohler and Epps were looking for bread that had a firmer crust to it, but with a texture on the inside that’s super fluffy with a “nice chew to it,” Kohler said.

“There’s nothing worse than having a big deli sub, and the meat slips out one side. We needed a roll that you can pack up,” he said.

They found a bakery in Maryland, which they prefer not to name, whose bread can stand up to their jampacked sandwiches. The sesame rolls are freshly baked and delivered every other day.

Stanley’s is named after Kohler’s grandfather, who immigrated to New York from Poland in the 1930s. Kohler spent much of his childhood in New York and New England, where he fell in love with New Jersey-style hoagies. The walls at Stanley's are peppered with family photos as well as those of iconic Philadelphia locations.

“I thought of this place as a neighborhood place. I wanted it to feel like a family thing, like an extension of myself. It was the easiest time I ever had naming a place,” Kohler said.

The team applied for an ABC license, but it hasn’t been approved yet. The shop expects to be slinging drinks in about two weeks.

Stanley’s is now open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday.