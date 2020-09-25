Starbucks at The Village Shopping Center is closed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Starbucks location at The Village Shopping Center is closed.

That location at 7029 Three Chopt Road, closed Monday, Sept. 21.

Tammie Magdaleno, district manager for the Starbucks, confirmed the closure, but said she couldn't share why the location closed.

This is the second Starbucks in the area to close during the pandemic.

The Starbucks at 5802 Grove Ave. near the intersection of Libbie Avenue is closed in April.

Locally, nearly 35 Richmond-area restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.