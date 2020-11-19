Stoney hires Richmond chef and restaurateur Jason Alley to be restaurant and city liaison

Richmond chef and restaurateur Jason Alley has been hired by the city of Richmond to be a "provisional policy advisor to liaise between the restaurant community and city administration," Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference Thursday.

“With his decades of experience in restaurant development and ownership, Jason will be an invaluable asset to the team,” Stoney said in a statement. “I’m glad the city can draw on his knowledge, and I look forward to enabling his vision for small business support.”

Alley "will work closely with the operations division of the Stoney administration, including the Departments of Economic Development and Public Works, to promote outdoor dining and other creative hospitality solutions," according to a news release.

Alley is the co-owner of Scott's Addition restaurant and brewery, Bingo Beer Co., and co-owner of Alley/Jones Hospitality, a restaurant consulting business he and business partner Michele Jones launched last year. Previously Alley was the chef and co-owner of downtown Richmond restaurants Comfort and Pasture, which closed this past January and in June 2019, respectively.