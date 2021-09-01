Strawberry Street Cafe building once again for sale for $1.4M; lease also available. Bathtub whereabouts unknown.

Let's revisit the backstory.

Strawberry Street Café served up hot meals to generations of Richmonders. But it was the restaurant’s bathtub salad bar — that is, salad ingredients presented in bowls resting in an antique clawfoot bathtub — that propelled the restaurant to iconic status, especially once the bathtub salad bar was featured on TV’s “Jeopardy!” in the 1990s.

The 43-year-old restaurant was sold to new owners (the third in its history) along with its building in late 2018, then officially closed by the new owners in March 2019.Camacho was and is the sole owner of the building.

Scuffletown Garden, the restaurant named for an adjacent park, was co-owned by Camacho, an investor and businessman from Mexico who'd never previously been to Richmond - and Derek Salerno, a career Richmond restaurant bartender and manager who connected with the investor in 2018. Camacho had been looking for investment opportunities in the states and had ties to Richmond, the local restaurant scene and eventually Salerno, by way of his American-born attorney whose son attended Virginia Commonwealth University.