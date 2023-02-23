Suzy Sno, a New Orleans-inspired sno-ball shop, is on the move again.

Next stop, Carytown, in the former Tipsy Cupcake space at 3423 W. Cary St.

“We’ve had an interesting first year in business,” Suzy Sno’s co-owner Rabia Kamara said.

Suzy Sno originally debuted in Jackson Ward in late 2021, after Kamara won $20,000 on the Food Network show “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones.” It was the second frozen treat venture from Kamara, who launched the successful ice cream shop Ruby Scoops on Brookland Park Boulevard in 2020.

But after running into problems with the Jackson Ward building and the store’s lease, Kamara and her fiancé Bakari Ruggiero parted ways with the building and with Suzy Sno partners Tiara and Kris Russell.

Suzy Sno briefly moved to the former Sweet 95 location on N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, but after the building was sold by its owners, restaurateurs Johnny and Katrina Giavos, to Brick House Diner, Suzy Sno found itself on the move again.

“We were looking for a place with walkability and for families — all the things we have for Ruby Scoops,” Kamara said. When they heard that the former Tipsy Cupcake space in Carytown was available, things moved quickly, Kamara said.

“We’re excited to be somewhere with foot traffic and walkability. A place we can put down roots for families,” Kamara said. “We wanted to stay in the city of Richmond. There’s no other shaved ice option in the city. And there’s not a lot of Black-owned businesses in Carytown.”

Suzy Sno offers New Orleans-inspired sno-balls that are flavored with over 60 house-made syrups and can be topped with Ruby Scoops ice creams or other tasty treats like s’mores and candy. Prices at the previous location ran from $3 to $5.75.

“We’re excited to be in the neighborhood. To have a place where our children can work, once we have them,” Kamara said.

Suzy Sno is hoping to open in March, in time for the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, which runs March 5 to March 12.