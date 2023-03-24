Ardent Craft Ales announced that Swine & Brine will be returning on April 15 for the first time since 2019.

Swine & Brine is open to the public and free to enter, pay as you go, $7 drink tickets, at Ardent Craft Ales at 3200 W. Leigh St. from from noon to 8 p.m.

***

The Veil Brewing Co. announced that it will be opening a new flagship taproom in Scott’s Addition at 1509 Belleville St., just a few blocks away from the original taproom.

The new taproom will be three times the size of its current space, offering beer, wine, cider and spirits, a patio, event space and a new in-house food concept Nokoribi from the owners of Longoven.

Nokoribi will feature a Yakitori, Japanese pub inspired menu with meats, chicken, and vegetables cooked live over charcoal, along with katsu sandwiches, kimchi fries, seasonal pickles, and more.

The Veil is aiming for an opening this spring. When the new taproom opens, the original Roseneath Road location will be closed to the public.

***

Belle Isle Moonshine recently released a new moonshine infusion flavor: Mango Tangerine ($24.99).

Mango Tangerine combines moonshine with real mango and fresh tangerine “to create a bright and tropical spirit. It’s delicious in orange crushes, elevated tiki drinks and as a simple sipper all on its own,” according to Belle Isle.

Belle Isle Moonshine has cocktail recipes on its website featuring the new flavor including a mango tangerine margarita, a mai thai and a mango basil mojito. Belle Isle Moonshine is also serving a mango tangerine margarita for $4 at the tasting room for a limited time.

Word on the street is that Belle Isle Moonshine will also be releasing new canned cocktail flavors and combinations soon.

***

Buskey Cider also released a new flavor, a wildflower honey mead under its Scott’s Addition Fermentory label. Buskey launched the fermentory label as a way to allow them to explore wines, seltzers and other small-batch creations that don’t fit neatly under the Buskey label.

The wildflower honey mead features wildflower honey fermented and crossflow filtered. "This mead clocks in at 6.0% and is bright, crushable, refreshing, yet complex," according to Buskey. The wildflower honey mead will be on draft at Buskey Cider, 2910 W. Leigh St., this weekend.