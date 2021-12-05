Tablespoons Bakery - which provides job training for people with intellectual disabilities - is now open in Westover Hills

With an emphatically warm greeting, Kemani Turton-Jones waited patiently behind the counter at Tablespoons Bakery on a recent morning for just a moment before asking: "what would you like to buy exactly?"
He pointed out a few of the day's specialties - craggy-topped blueberry muffins, icing-filled cinnamon swirl sandwich cookies and a bakery favorite - unicorn cookies - festive sprinkled sugar cookies. Christmas music played in the background and during the quiet lulls, when there were no customers inside the cheerful space, he'd sing along. He knows every word.
Tablespoons, at 1707 Westover Hills Boulevard, opened Nov. 10 in a former 1930s parsonage house of Westover Hills United Methodist Church. The bakery is part of the Next Move Program, a nearly 10-year-old nonprofit organization that provides job training and internship opportunities for young adults with autism and intellectual disabilities.
The bakery sells a variety of cookies and Ironclad Coffee Roasters coffee during the week - it's open Tuesday though Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon - though much of its business comes from catering and corporate orders, and the increasingly popular monthly cookie club subscriptions.
Next Move and later Tablespoons were created by Elizabeth Redford, a former Chesterfield County special needs teacher, and her colleague, retired special needs teacher Mary Townley. In 2012, both were tapped to create an inclusive job training and internship program for the former Richmond-based Health Diagnostic Laboratory, LLC, in which they'd work with special needs high school students to teach them on-the-job training for HDL as part of the students' high school education.
HDL closed following a federal lawsuit and subsequent bankruptcy in 2015, but after leaving HDL, Redford and Townley took their program model - which included a Virginia Department of Education-certified curriculum - and turned Next Move into a nonprofit organization. With it, they sought out corporate partners and other nonprofit agencies that wanted to learn how to incorporate special needs individuals within their workplaces through specialized, on-the-job training and internships. They would work within these companies - employers such as Wells Fargo, the University of Richmond, Quirk Hotel and others - on implementing inclusive training programs for young adults.
"Many businesses want to hire from this population, but aren’t sure how to meaningfully," she said. "We see, and the research shows, that this population stays in jobs longer, has fewer absences and is just as productive at neurotypical employees, assuming that the right supports are in place."
The alternative for this population is dire, as Redford said the national unemployment rate for individuals with development disabilities is about 80%, with many reaching "the great cliff" after graduating high school.
"They graduate and often just stay home, sometimes indefinitely," she said. Through Next Move, "we were able to not only change the experience for these young adults, but also change the climate within these organizations and really help employers...see how fantastic these individuals are and how fantastic they can be in a work environment."
She added: "Our program is a way for our partners to see the benefits of hiring and training these young adults first hand, but in a very supported way...[and] our team is there every step of the way to support them through the process."
About 2017, Redford said, they were wondering about ways to help their high school graduates find another avenue for employment. They thought about culinary opportunities, and reached out a local baker and friend - Britt Fallabella, a local lawyer who also operates an online baking company called Sugar Britches Sweets & Treats - who shared her kitchen space and baking expertise. A weekly baking club was born, in which Next Move students would work in the kitchen learning job skills each week.
That ultimately led to the creation of Tablespoons Bakery.
Tablespoons Director of Education Kelsey Dunn said the organization moved to Hatch Kitchen initially, where they were provided kitchen space at no cost. They started selling cookies at the South of the James Farmers Market, and slowly began picking up corporate customers, too.
Townley retired as Next Move co-founder in 2020.
Redford said the group eventually outgrew Hatch, in part because they were also thinking about the idea of their own bakery. They found the church's house in 2020. They currently use it for the retail space and cafe space downstairs, and classrooms space and office upstairs. The cafe is handicap-accessible. They also lease the church's kitchen - which is next door - to bake their cookies.
The bakery's location just south of the Nickel Bridge checks off a few boxes - it has on-site parking and is located on the bus line. Most importantly, however, "we really wanted to be part of the community," Redford said. "We wanted our young adults to get to know their community [so] if you pop into your local coffee shop for your coffee, you know [the employees] and you have a personal relationship with them."
Redford, Dunn and Job Coach Rachel Plummer round out the Tablespoons team, along with five young adults who work part-time, including Turton-Jones and Chris Brennan, who was working in the kitchen on this morning making peppermint chip cookies. The employees take turns working in the kitchen and the bakery.
Brennan said teamwork and communication were among the top skills he's learned since working at the bakery.
When he first started, he said, "I was a shy person but now I'm more open." He said he enjoys making - and eating - one of the bakery's most popular items, oatmeal cream pies.
Church Hill resident Chuck Renninger said he was first introduced to Redford and her bakers at South of the James Farmers Market. He bought their popular unicorn cookies and ended up becoming a regular customer. He's now a monthly cookie club subscriber.
"They were all really friendly," he said, and back then, week after week at the market, Brennan, Turton-Jones and the others, "they would remember you."
Redford said she's hoping to start another internship program in late spring or early summer 2022, a six-week program for about 50 local high school students that will incorporate both hands-on training as well as classroom time, where they'll learn skills like interviewing, resume creation and more. The bakery has classroom space upstairs.
Above all, Redford said she hopes that as the bakery business grows, she can continue to hire some of the individuals who participate in the intern program.
Dunn said the community's response has been overwhelmingly positive.
"In a kitchen there are so many skills that can be learned - problem-solving, there's a lot of math, there's communication and talking with your team, recipe-building, creative development," she said. Then, on the retail side, "you have financial literacy, customer service skills - the list just goes on and on of the things that can be learned through making and selling cookies."
