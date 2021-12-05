Tablespoons Bakery - which provides job training for people with intellectual disabilities - is now open in Westover Hills

HDL closed following a federal lawsuit and subsequent bankruptcy in 2015, but after leaving HDL, Redford and Townley took their program model - which included a Virginia Department of Education-certified curriculum - and turned Next Move into a nonprofit organization. With it, they sought out corporate partners and other nonprofit agencies that wanted to learn how to incorporate special needs individuals within their workplaces through specialized, on-the-job training and internships. They would work within these companies - employers such as Wells Fargo, the University of Richmond, Quirk Hotel and others - on implementing inclusive training programs for young adults.

"Many businesses want to hire from this population, but aren’t sure how to meaningfully," she said. "We see, and the research shows, that this population stays in jobs longer, has fewer absences and is just as productive at neurotypical employees, assuming that the right supports are in place."

The alternative for this population is dire, as Redford said the national unemployment rate for individuals with development disabilities is about 80%, with many reaching "the great cliff" after graduating high school.